How Could a Flames Markstrom Trade Impact Dustin Wolf?

As the NHL trade deadline draws nearer, Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy has some difficult decisions to make. One of the most anticipated trade rumors floating around is whether the Flames will be moving Jacob Markstrom or not. This decision would have a significant impact on the Flames and how the rest of their season may unfold. The person to be impacted the most by that trade would be none other than Dustin Wolf.

The Calgary Wranglers goalie is in the middle of his third full season with the AHL squad. One must think it is only a matter of time before he gets his chance as a full-time NHL goalie. He got one start during the 2022-23 season and has had an inconsistent six starts during the 2023-24 season. Some may wonder whether the Flames have been misusing Wolf throughout this season. Conroy needs to decide on what to do with their goaltending situation.

Potential Landing Spot for Jacob Markstrom

Elliotte Friedman talked about how the New Jersey Devils had serious talks about Markstrom with the Flames. David Pagnotta stated that two potential returns in a Markstrom trade would be forward Alexander Holtz and goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Holtz is an understandable returning asset for the Flames. He is a young forward with scoring potential. Vanecek is interesting to think about. If the Flames got those pieces in return they would remain with three NHL-caliber goalies Dustin Wolf, Dan Vladar, and Vitek Vanecek. Does Craig Conroy know what he is doing with Dustin Wolf? Running with three goalies may not be the best idea, as Wolf will be spending more time in the AHL.

Consistency for Dustin Wolf

Wolf has proven that he is more than an average goalie. He has won the AHL Goalie of the Year award for the past two seasons while doing the same in the WHL two years prior. When is he going to get a proper chance at the NHL level? This is why a potential Markstrom trade could impact Wolf so much.

Dustin Wolf would be impacted by Jacob Markstrom’s trade from the Flames

Wolf could finally get the chance he has been waiting for. Flames fans may have not been impressed with his recent performance in the loss to the Sharks last Thursday, but the struggle Wolf had is understandable. How can a goalie perform well when he only gets a couple of NHL starts when an injury occurs? He may need some consistent starting time to truly find his game at the NHL level. If this up-and-down cycle continues it could start affecting the confidence and development of the young goalie.

Next: Oilers Among 5 Teams in On Chris Tanev Trade… But Hit a Snag