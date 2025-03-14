Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights Lock Up Adin Hill with Solid Six-Year Extension
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed goaltender Adin Hill to a six-year extension worth $6.25 million per season.
The Vegas Golden Knights have locked in a key piece of their goaltending future by signing Adin Hill to a six-year contract extension worth $37.5 million. The deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $6.25 million and solidifies his position as their starter for the foreseeable future.
Hill, 27, has played a crucial role for the Golden Knights since joining the team in 2022, particularly during their 2023 Stanley Cup championship run. His strong playoff performances have pushed him into the conversation as one of the league’s top goalies, even if this deal doesn’t necessarily reflect that.
This season, he’s earned 24 wins, a 2.53 goals-against average (GAA), and a .906 save percentage, good enough to place the Golden Knights atop the Pacific Division.
Hill’s new deal appears to be a fair-value contract for the Golden Knights. When compared to the deal signed by Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman, his eight-year, $8.25 million AAV extension feels like an overpay. While Swayman’s career numbers are stronger overall, there isn’t a wide margin and Hill’s playoff pedigree and lower cap hit make his contract seem like a bargain.
Golden Knights Locking Up Their Core Guys
The extension keeps Hill off the upcoming free agency market and follows a trend for Vegas, which has seen them lock up their core players. Since the start of the season, the Golden Knights have extended defenseman Shea Theodore (7 years, $51.975 million) and forward Brett Howden (5 years, $12.5 million), as noted by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. They’ve also inked new deals with Brayden McNabb and Keegan Kolesar.
