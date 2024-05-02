Auston Matthews Will Not Play Game 6 for the Maple Leafs

Reports are filing in that Auston Matthews will not be in the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6. Another elimination game that will not include the team’s best player means the Leafs will be fighting uphill as they try to save their season against the Boston Bruins.

Auston Matthews is out for Game 6, per Sheldon Keefe. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 2, 2024

Maple Leafs fans were holding their breath as the star forward’s status remains uncertain ahead of a crucial Game 6. Despite being on the ice for a skills session with the team’s development staff, signs of his availability for the game appeared dim.

As reported by Mark Masters, Matthews’ presence on the ice wasn’t accompanied by much optimism. Emily Kaplan, Elliotte Friedman, and others have suggested that Matthews’ absence may stem from more than just illness. Although he was previously reported as being under the weather, his continued absence raises questions about the nature of his condition.

Matthews was observed skating alongside fellow injured forward Bobby McMann prior to the team’s morning skate, yet he was notably absent from the main group session.

Auston Matthews Out Game 6 Maple Leafs

Can the Maple Leafs Win Again Without Matthews?

Interestingly, the Maple Leafs have a 2-0 record this season when Matthews has been sidelined, offering a glimmer of hope for fans despite the uncertainty surrounding his availability. Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne argued the Leafs’ supporting cast actually plays better without him since they aren’t deferring to him and funneling passes his way all the time. The Leafs will need that supporting cast to step up in a big way.

With the stakes high in this must-win game, all eyes will be on Matthews’ status if the Maple Leafs can somehow pull off a miracle and force this series to Game 7.

