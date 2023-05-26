Four Names Confirmed in Connection with Maple Leafs GM Job

According to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ list of GM interviewees is confirmed to have at least four major names on it. While others have reported it might be Brad Treliving’s job to lose, the Leafs are also going to give heavy consideration to Jason Botterill, Marc Bergevin, and Peter Chiarelli.

As the process to find next #LeafsForever GM gets moving, I'd expect Toronto to interview at a minimum Jason Botterill, Marc Bergevin, Brad Treliving and Peter Chiarelli – if they haven't already.



Four names to chew on in TO.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 26, 2023

This report comes after other insiders noted that the Leafs put together a list of candidates and TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said that the team would likely be speaking to these candidates. Some are wondering if these are just names on a list to make it seem like the Leafs are doing their due diligence and Treliving is still a frontrunner. Others are also thinking that Treliving is not a lock and that Brendan Shanahan will seriously be looking at these other options.

Bet365 has Treliving with the best odds of getting the job at -140, but other names on the list are Eric Tulsky, Brandom Pridham, Mark Hunter, and others. What’s so interesting about this is that those names are not experienced GMs, which is something Shanahan contended was an important part of the hiring process. Nick Kypreos noted there is no way the Leafs call Hunter after their history and how much fans of the team have a bitter feeling about his connection to the Owen Sound.

Other fans have heard the names Bergevin and Chiarelli and just the fact they are mentioned in connection to the team has members of Leaf Nation riled up, and for all the wrong reasons.

It feels like few will like this unless it’s Treliving, and even then, some will hate the trades he made in Calgary and wonder what kind of a step backward the team is taking having walked away from Dubas in what appears to be an emotional and rushed decision, at best.

