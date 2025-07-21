Flyers’ Top Pick Porter Martone Expected to Join Michigan State

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, is reportedly set to commit to Michigan State University, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. A formal announcement is expected later today.

Martone, a big winger, is coming off a dominant 98-point season with the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads. Pro Hockey Rumors writes, “His 6’3″, 205-lb frame already made him one of the most physically domineering forwards in the class, and he plays a power forward game that lends itself to his size being used as an advantage.”

Porter Martone Flyers

The new NIL agreement allows prospects and junior players, such as Porter and Gavin McKenna, who recently signed with Penn State, to pursue the college route before joining the NHL. Martone’s decision is another indication that a significant shift is underway in the development paths for top-tier prospects. As NCAA programs become increasingly viable through NIL opportunities, Martone is reportedly set to earn $550K through NIL deals.

By choosing Michigan State over an uncertain Flyers roster spot, Martone will gain critical development time against older competition and join recent Flyers draftee Shane Vansaghi in East Lansing. With the NHL’s new CHL/AHL restrictions, college hockey offers him the clearest route to long-term success — and possibly a quicker jump to the pros.

