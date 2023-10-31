In a bid to maintain keep two of their key defensemen in the fold for next season and beyond, the Florida Panthers are proactively engaging in negotiations to secure the services of their top-four blueliners. Brandon Montour and Gustav Forsling, both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents in the upcoming off-season, are actively speaking with the Panthers about new deals.

There is no update on how close negotiations are between the team and the players, but the way the report was phrased suggests there might be something imminent.

**Keep an eye 👁️ on**

I’m told the @FlaPanthers are actively working to re-sign 2 of their Top 4 Defensemen that helped them reach the @StanleyCup Final in Montour & Forsling. #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/Js9981dKwm — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 30, 2023

ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weekes broke the news, revealing the Panthers’ dedicated efforts to retain both players. Montour, recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, has yet to play this season but looks to be near a return. He showcased his readiness during a recent practice alongside fellow defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Forsling, displaying strong form this season with one goal and a +5 rating in seven games, has become an integral part of the team’s defensive strategy.

The Panthers’ proactive approach highlights their commitment to building on last season’s success, where their strong defensive lineup played a significant role in reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Forsling is in the final year of a deal that pays $2.667 million per season. Montour will be completing a $3.5 million per season contract.

Brandon Montour Gustav Forsling Panthers

Both Players Are Likely to Receive Raises

With approximately $28 million in projected cap space for the next season, the Panthers face the intricate task of balancing their financial constraints while ensuring the retention of key players vital to their future. These two are among six pending unrestricted free agents on the Panthers’ roster. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Mike Reilly, Uvis Balinskis, and Dmitry Kulikov are also going to see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Both players, previously under fairly reasonable contracts, are now in line for substantial raises.

Next: Injuries Dominate NHL Game Storylines: Ducks, Bruins, Panthers