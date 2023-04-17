Flames Make Changes: Treliving Out, Maloney in as President

The Calgary Flames have announced that the organization and Brad Treliving have agreed to mutually part ways. The former GM will now look for a new opportunity in the NHL and Don Maloney will come in as the President of the Flames, with a new GM search beginning in Calgary right away.

The #Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways.



Don Maloney has been promoted to President of Hockey Operations and will also hold the position of Interim General Manager. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 17, 2023

Treliving, whose contract expires on June 30, was rumored to be thinking about moving on and the Flames needed to make some key decisions inside their organization after a disappointing season. Reports were that the Flames wanted Treliving to come back and had offered him an extension earlier in the year. This decision might be more Treliving’s doing than a choice by the organization.

Maloney is a former professional ice hockey player and executive. He was born on September 5, 1958, in Lindsay, Ontario, Canada. He played in the National Hockey League (NHL) as a right winger for the New York Rangers, Hartford Whalers, and the New York Islanders and played a total of 765 NHL games, scoring 214 goals and 350 assists for a total of 564 points.

After retiring from playing, Maloney worked in various executive positions within the NHL. He was the general manager of the Phoenix Coyotes from 2007 to 2016, and he currently just completed his fifth season as Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations with the Flames having originally joined the club in 2016 as a Pro Scout.

Time for Treliving to Move On From Flames

Frank Seravalli tweets, “Early indication is that Darryl Sutter will remain as Flames head coach. For now.” He adds, “Fair to say that fact played a role on whether or not Treliving would remain at his post.” Pierre LeBrun of TSN writes, “I think Treliving really struggled with this decision. Ownership talked extension with him before the season. But he wasn’t ready to go there. Tough decision but I think he’s betting on himself.”

Eric Francis noted, “Sad day for the organization in so many ways. Staff will be devastated, as Treliving is a class act. The fact that Treliving is out and Sutter stays may have an impact on the roster and which players choose to stick it out and follow Treliving’s lead.