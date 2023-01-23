Don’t Overlook Flames as Trade Deadline Buyers For Top Scorer

Elliotte Friedman noted on the most recent edition of 32 Thoughts the podcast that Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter has acknowledged the team lacks some serious scoring punch. After making a trade this offseason that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, and, following the loss of Johnny Gaudreau in free agency, the additions of Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri haven’t filled the holes left behind.
When Friedman talks about and quotes coach Sutter who said, “Last year with that first line they could score their way out of trouble and they can’t this year and Sutter had repeatedly brought up the players that have left and said we don’t have guys like that anymore and I think that has really worn down the players.” That’s got to be a sign that the coach is telling the GM he needs to try and acquire someone. Not only is the message apparently losing traction, but the locker room could use a boost.
The Flames do have some salary cap space to play with and they aren’t in LTIR purgatory. They could be a sleeper team for some of the bigger names on the market, should they a) find a team willing to retain some salary in a trade or b) find a third team willing to work with them as a broker. Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic writes that Calgary might be a fit for two bigger names that are flying somewhat under the radar. He suggests the Flames target Anthony Duclair of the Florida Panthers or Vladimir Tarasenko of St. Louis Blues.
He writes:
Duclair is a really interesting target. He hasn’t played yet this year, recovering from an Achilles tendon tear that he suffered in the offseason. But he’s skating and getting close. Duclair played a lot last season with Sam Bennett and Huberdeau and were an effective combination, with Duclair scoring 30 goals. He earns modest dollars — $3 million this year and next.
He wonders if Tarasenko would be willing to waive his no-trade clause, but thinks he could be a fit alongside Huberdeau and Kadri.
Friedman added, “I just think this year that group is really struggling with his approach…I think those Flames’ players they feel that it’s been relentless and I think it has affected some of them. I just think that the mood needs to lighten just a little in Calgary”.
