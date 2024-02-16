Flames’ Defenseman Rasmus Andersson Drawing Trade Interest

The speculation about the Flames’ blue line changes started with reports about Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev being potential trade targets, but according to Kevin Weekes, another name has entered the conversation. It seems that Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is now attracting interest from other NHL teams.
Weekes revealed, “I’m told another one of their D, [Rasmus] Andersson is now drawing interest as well. Given his age, $4.5M AAV for 2 more years, he’s an attractive piece for potential suitors.” This information suggests that Andersson, with his favorable contract terms and youth, has become a sought-after asset in the trade market.
The 25-year-old defenseman has been a consistent presence on the Flames’ blue line, showcasing his defensive stability and contributing offensively He’s got seven goals and 28 points in 50 games this season. He scored 49 points in 2022-23 and 50 points in 2021-22. He stays relatively healthy and with two more years on his contract and a manageable average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million, Andersson presents an enticing option for teams looking to bolster their defensive depth.
Andersson Trade Talk Means Flames Are Exploring Every Trade Option
The Flames, currently navigating a competitive Western Conference, may be exploring options to address other areas of need. That Andersson might be available will come as a shock to some, but maybe it shouldn’t. If the Flames are completely retooling their roster, it makes sense to listen on anyone, especially if the return value is strong.
It will be intriguing to see if a team like Toronto jumps into these conversations. They’re already being linked to the Flames when it comes to both Tanev and Hanifin. It would be intriguing to see what they’d be willing to part with for Andersson.
