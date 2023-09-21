Flames Issue Concerning Statement Regarding Oliver Kylington

The Calgary Flames have released a statement regarding defenseman Oliver Kylington, which has sparked concern among fans due to its lack of specific details. The statement read, “Following yesterday’s medical and fitness testing, it was determined that Oliver is unable to participate in the opening of training camp today. As this is a private personal matter, no further information will be provided.”

This development follows Kylington’s absence during the entire 2022-23 NHL season due to personal issues, which former Flames GM Brad Treliving described as a “family matter.” Limited information was provided about Kylington’s status but he spoke with Swedish publication HockeyNews.se, later in the year, saying he was deal with some mental health problems. The team made it clear that they fully supported his leave of absence and would respect his privacy until he was ready to return. The statement sounds like that that time has not yet come.

Kylington described the past year as extremely challenging, mentioning long-standing family issues that had escalated and led to mental and psychological challenges. He said he was initially coping by avoiding the problems. However, things built up, prompting him to confront the issues his family had been facing. He acknowledged that he had to face these problems head-on and expressed gratitude for the journey he embarked on to address them.

Kylington said he appreciated the understanding and support he received from the Flames organization during his challenging times. He anticipated rejoining the group for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

How Long Will Kylington Be Out?

If the Flames are hoping to compete and it appears Kylington will be away for the foreseeable future, that opens up questions about what the team intends to do to fill the hole left with him not in the lineup. It’s hard to read into just how long it will be until we see him in action again. For now, perhaps the team just waits.

While the Flames’ statement regarding Kylington’s absence from training camp may raise questions, it’s evident that the organization continues to prioritize his well-being and privacy as he works through personal challenges. Fans and teammates alike will be looking forward to his eventual return to the team and the positive impact he can make both on and off the ice.

