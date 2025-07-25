Examining Every Recent Goalie Rumor Linked to the Oilers

As the offseason slows, goaltending speculation around the Edmonton Oilers is heating up—but few of the rumored options appear realistic. Edmonton has been linked to several names on the goaltending market, but, to this point, the Oilers haven’t felt the desire to pull the trigger on anything.

Carter Hart: The Latest Name Linked to Oilers

Despite some buzz, a potential Carter Hart signing appears to be currently off the table. While Hart was recently acquitted in court, he remains under NHL investigation and is currently ineligible to return. According to insider Jason Gregor, the Oilers have shown no internal interest in pursuing him.

Does that mean the Oilers never kick tires here? Perhaps they do, but any appeal process needs to happen first, and the NHL then needs to decide if Hart and the other four former NHL players are allowed to return. The Oilers tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard would also need to struggle and give GM Stan Bowman a reason to explore other options.

Marc-Andre Fleury: Coming Out of Retirement?

Another long-shot rumor would be convincing Marc-André Fleury to come out of retirement. While the future Hall of Famer would bring experience and pedigree, there’s no indication Fleury plans to return—let alone choose Edmonton as his destination. If the Oilers are hedging all of their bets on the theory and Fleury will change his mind a few months, they either know something most others don’t or the team is betting on a scenario that has extremely low odds.

Oilers Kind of Liked Arturs Silovs

They reportedly had internal discussions about acquiring Arturs Silovs before the Vancouver Canucks traded him to the Pittsburgh Penguins. For whatever reason, Edmonton ultimately passed, questioning whether he’d be an upgrade over Skinner and Pickard.

Arturs Silovs Oilers trade

The Oilers’ interest was real, but Vancouver wasn’t eager to deal within the division.

Oilers Let John Gibson Go to Red Wings

Another netminder Edmonton was linked to was veteran John Gibson. It was reported he was interested in the Oilers, but rumors about him wanting to share starting duties seemed to pour cold water on things. The cap hit was also an issue, as was his injury history.

Ultimately, Gibson went to the Detroit Red Wings.

Oilers Watching Tristan Jarry This Season?

Another name to potentially keep on any trade radar is former Edmonton Oil King Tristan Jarry. His $5.375 million cap hit and inconsistent play make him a long-shot target despite speculation, but this is a rumor that seems to be sticking around.

Most insiders don’t believe the Oilers will use their limited cap space to make a trade like this, and Edmonton may instead explore waiver options like Michael DiPietro or Nico Daws.

With the Oilers coming off another Stanley Cup Final loss, fans are understandably looking for upgrades in net. But as it stands, the most discussed external options either carry too much baggage or are simply unavailable.

