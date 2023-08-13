Evgeny Kuznetsov’s KHL Link Sparks NHL Trade Buzz

Following conflicting reports that Evgeny Kuznetsov has officially asked for a trade, his saga with the Washington Capitals is taking a new twist. The future of the Russian forward and his place, not only on the Capitals roster but in the NHL, is up in the air this week after teases he might be headed overseas.
Kuznetsov, formerly a key player for the Washington Capitals, has seen his stock fall after a trying season. He was rumored to have asked for a trade and there is major speculation that the team is trying to facilitate a deal, but his salary has created issues making something work, and now he’s been linked to Traktor in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). While this may initially raise eyebrows, it’s worth noting that Traktor is where Kuznetsov honed his skills before his stint in Washington.
According to Sammi Sliber of The Hockey News, the 31-year-old returned to his hometown Chelyabinsk, Russia, and seemingly reconnected with his former KHL team, Traktor. Traktor president Alexey Teksler was asked about Kuznetsov potentially ditching the final two seasons on his current NHL contract and, as expected, wouldn’t comment on a player under NHL contract. He was, however, very complimentary of the forward and his love and dedication for the organization.
Meanwhile, according to Frank Seravalli of The DFO Rundown Podcast, the possibility of a trade involving Kuznetsov exists, though it might not be the most probable scenario. Seravalli acknowledged that the Capitals seem eager to explore options for moving him and the club’s recent deals have only added to the speculation surrounding the team’s game plan. Amidst roster uncertainty, the Capitals have taken steps to maintain their competitive edge, signing a seven-year deal with Tom Wilson and trading for Joel Edmundson. That said, their overall strategy appears less clear when you look at what the rest of their division has done and it’s not obvious the Caps are playoff contenders. The Capitals’ hesitancy to make further significant changes leaves analysts and fans pondering their intentions for the upcoming season.
Nonetheless, the Capitals’ pursuit of improvements continues, as does finding a trade partner to take on Kuznetsov’s contract. This past week, GM Brian MacLellan affirmed their interest in securing a top-6 forward and revitalizing their first two lines. The belief is that Kuznetsov might be part of any trade to get what the team needs.
Kuznetsov Remains With the Capitals, For Now
Currently, Kuznetsov is still a part of the Washington roster, despite widespread rumors of active trade discussions. During the draft, the Capitals were active in negotiations, and with talk he might go back to the KHL, expect discussions to pick up. With that in mind, no deal materialized, leaving Kuznetsov on the team as training camp approaches in just over a month.
As the hockey community closely follows developments in the Kuznetsov saga, the Capitals’ intentions and potential roster changes remain shrouded in mystery. With Traktor’s connection to Kuznetsov and the Capitals’ desire to remain competitive, the next chapter of this story promises to be both intriguing and unpredictable.
