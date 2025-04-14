Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane Ready, But Ekholm to Miss First Round for Oilers
Mattias Ekholm will miss the first round of the playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers, but Evander Kane says he’s ready to go.
Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed on Monday that the Edmonton Oilers will be without top-pairing defenseman Mattias Ekholm for the entire first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The veteran blueliner is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won’t be available as the Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings. That wasn’t the only injury news update to surface.
Mattias Ekholm will miss the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs due to injury, Kris Knoblauch announced pic.twitter.com/Y9TzqtmVWU— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 14, 2025
While Ekholm’s absence is a major blow, there was some positive news from Knoblauch. Leon Draisaitl, who’s been sidelined, is expected to be ready for Game 1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returns to the lineup tonight, and Jake Walman could also be available as early as Wednesday. However, defenseman Troy Stecher remains out (but should be ready by Game 1).
Superstar Connor McDavid and forward Zach Hyman will both miss tonight’s game. McDavid is out for maintenance and as a precautionary measure, while Hyman is still taking his time with an injury suffered last week. Both are expected to return by Game 82 or sooner.
Evander Kane Says He’s Ready To Go for Oilers
Evander Kane’s status remains uncertain, though the power forward expressed confidence in suiting up against the Kings for Game 1 of the playoffs. He’s just awaiting medical clearance. “I played last year on one leg,” Kane said. “How I feel today is much better.” He added, “I’m confident I can help. I’m very close to playing and if you ask me if I’ll be ready for Game 1…”
With limited cap flexibility and multiple injuries, the Oilers will dress only 11 forwards tonight. Derek Ryan and Noah Philp have been reassigned to Bakersfield, while Quinn Hutson will join the forward group along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who comes back in.
Despite the rash of injuries, Edmonton remains focused on a deep playoff run, and Knoblauch remains optimistic about the lineup taking shape in time for the postseason opener.
Next: Oilers Confirm Quinn Hutson Signing, But Two Wrinkles Surface
