“That’s Canada for you,” Erik Karlsson said when asked about trade talk sending him back to the Ottawa Senators had surfaced this week. While there’s no link between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Senators to that kind of deal actually happening, the rumors took on a life of their own this week. Elliotte Friedman was the first to spitball the idea, then others picked up on it, some wondering if it would be a good play for the Senators and if the Penguins are open to moving Karlsson out.

Karlsson in Pittsburgh hasn’t really worked. There may be a scenario where the Penguins look to abandon ship on an idea that they thought was ingenious this past offseason — mixing Karlsson and Kris Letang as their top offensive blueliners. But, back to Ottawa? Karlsson doesn’t seem to be buying what Canadian hockey fans are selling.

Karlsson said. “I played there for a long time so I kind of know how that game works. They’ve got a lot of things to talk about every day to (fill) a lot of air time, but they only have a few things to actually discuss.” He added, “They like to make up these what-if scenarios. That’s just the way it is, and it’s not something that I really look into or worry too much about.”

Karlsson holds a full no-movement clause in his contract, which spans three additional seasons. The Penguins agreed to pay their share of his $10 million annual salary as part of the significant trade deal struck last summer with San Jose. There’s no guarantee the Senators even want to take that on.

Why Is Senators and Karlsson Trade Talk Still Out There?

The Senators are looking for a right-shot defenseman. They are loaded with left-shot blueliners and they are looking for veterans to help move this franchise forward. Karlsson was beloved in Ottawa, he still has a home there, and if the Penguins elect to shift directions, what other options make more sense?

But, Karlsson has been there and done that. It’s as logical to assume he’s moved on with that part of his life as it is to suggest he’d be excited to go back to it. He might have been making a light-hearted joke about Canada in his comments, but it certainly sounds like he doesn’t miss the constant spotlight that comes with playing in a Canadian market. That includes media members simply making up ideas and them taking on a life of their own.

