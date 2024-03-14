Crosby Crossroads Could Change Extension Plans With Penguins

There have been reports that Sidney Crosby is upset with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Already disappointed that this season hasn’t gone the way he or the rest of the organization would have hoped, that new GM Kyle Dubas traded his good friend Jake Guentzel hasn’t sat well. Not only does it remove his linemate and buddy, but it signals a throwing in of the white towel on the season. That’s something Crosby is never going to be OK with. This has led to concern Crosby isn’t happy with the Penguins and that it could change his contract extension negotiations.

Head coach Mike Sullivan was asked about Crosby’s demeanor and reaction to the deadline move and he admitted his star captain is in a tough spot. He said, “I think Sid understands the circumstances we’re in and I think his intentions are in the right place as far as trying to do what he can to help this team win. It’s been an emotional couple of weeks for all of us, for obvious reasons — no one more so than Sid. Sullivan added, “He cares so deeply for this team and this organization and trying to continue to compete. Obviously, at an emotional time, these are challenging times.”

Mike Sullivan was asked where he feels Sidney Crosby is at right now with the mountain the Penguins have to climb: pic.twitter.com/l08bNXbleR — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 14, 2024

The belief is that Crosby has no intention to leave the Penguins and he’s not asking for a trade, but there is concern he’s not happy. The expectation seems to be that any slam-dunk plan to finish his career with the organization is not a slam dunk any longer. He’s not abandoning ship per say, but one insider thinks Crosby may change his contract extension negotiation plans to keep his options open.

Will Crosby Sign a Flexible, Short-Term Extension With the Penguins?

If the team is headed toward a rebuild, Crosby might want to set himself up to have the best options down the line, including moving to a contender if the Penguins go a different direction.

Sidney Crosby Penguins extension

Friedman notes:

Crosby’s earned the right to do what he wants, but, after Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin signed for term, I don’t see him walking away without giving the front office a chance to turn things around. I’ve said this on the pod, but my guess is they offer him two or three years at $10.5M-ish and we go from there.

On the surface, this doesn’t offer anything new compared to speculation that was already out there — a short-term deal was more likely than a long-term one. But, some are wondering if Crosby will leave himself outs in any new negotiations. He’s got plenty of game left, and his contract will likely include trade protection, but a shorter-term deal of three years or less makes it easier for a contender to invest in Crosby in a trade.

If he signs too long an extension, it could limit the number of clubs willing to bring him in at a $10.5 million salary. But, if he’s on a short-term deal, salary retention becomes an option in a couple of years, should both the Penguins and Crosby see it as a good time to move on.

Next: Oilers Looking to Extend Contracts for Two Deadline Acquisitions