Edmonton Oilers Announce Game-Changing Analytics Hire

The Edmonton Oilers have made a significant addition to their front office by appointing Michael Parkatti as the Senior Director of Data & Analytics. This announcement comes as part of the team’s efforts to revamp their approach to analytics under the leadership of CEO of Hockey Operations, Jeff Jackson.

Michael Parkatti, a well-known figure in the hockey analytics sphere, will play a pivotal role in shaping the Oilers’ analytical capabilities. He will spearhead the establishment and operation of a new analytics department, collaborating closely with the hockey operations team to provide data-driven insights and recommendations.

Parkatti’s expertise in hockey analytics predates the widespread adoption of such methodologies. He has been instrumental in developing industry-standard metrics, including expected goals, which are now integral to analyzing the game. His deep understanding of data-driven analysis and its application in hockey is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Oilers’ operations.

In a recent interview on The Jason Gregor Show, Jackson emphasized the importance of analytics as a valuable tool for the Oilers. He highlighted that analytics would complement traditional scouting methods and enhance player evaluation, contract management, and performance tracking. Jackson emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to build a comprehensive evaluation toolkit.

Oilers Embracing New Fancy Stats Moving Forward

The Oilers expressed confidence in Michael Parkatti’s ability to lead their analytics initiatives, citing his prior experience with the team when he provided consultancy services from 2013 to 2015. Parkatti’s journey includes a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, a Masters of Science in Operations Research from the London School of Economics, and a Masters of Science in Analytics from Georgia Tech.

This appointment reflects the Oilers’ commitment to modernizing their approach to hockey operations, leveraging data and analytics as essential tools in player evaluation, team strategy, and decision-making. As the team moves forward under Jackson’s leadership, fans can anticipate a more data-informed approach to achieving success on the ice.

