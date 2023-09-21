Edmonton Oilers Announce Game-Changing Analytics Hire

The Edmonton Oilers have made a significant addition to their front office by appointing Michael Parkatti as the Senior Director of Data & Analytics. This announcement comes as part of the team’s efforts to revamp their approach to analytics under the leadership of CEO of Hockey Operations, Jeff Jackson.
Michael Parkatti, a well-known figure in the hockey analytics sphere, will play a pivotal role in shaping the Oilers’ analytical capabilities. He will spearhead the establishment and operation of a new analytics department, collaborating closely with the hockey operations team to provide data-driven insights and recommendations.
Parkatti’s expertise in hockey analytics predates the widespread adoption of such methodologies. He has been instrumental in developing industry-standard metrics, including expected goals, which are now integral to analyzing the game. His deep understanding of data-driven analysis and its application in hockey is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the Oilers’ operations.
In a recent interview on The Jason Gregor Show, Jackson emphasized the importance of analytics as a valuable tool for the Oilers. He highlighted that analytics would complement traditional scouting methods and enhance player evaluation, contract management, and performance tracking. Jackson emphasized the need to utilize all available resources to build a comprehensive evaluation toolkit.
Oilers Embracing New Fancy Stats Moving Forward
The Oilers expressed confidence in Michael Parkatti’s ability to lead their analytics initiatives, citing his prior experience with the team when he provided consultancy services from 2013 to 2015. Parkatti’s journey includes a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, a Masters of Science in Operations Research from the London School of Economics, and a Masters of Science in Analytics from Georgia Tech.
This appointment reflects the Oilers’ commitment to modernizing their approach to hockey operations, leveraging data and analytics as essential tools in player evaluation, team strategy, and decision-making. As the team moves forward under Jackson’s leadership, fans can anticipate a more data-informed approach to achieving success on the ice.
Next: Campbell Says Nasty Habit Finally Caught Up to Him With Oilers
More News
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Canucks Put Final Stamp on Rumors of a Tyler Myers Trade
The Vancouver Canucks made it very clear this week where they stand when it...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Storm Brewing Between an Irked Steven Stamkos and Lightning
Steven Stamkos expressed his disappointment that the Tampa Bay Lightning haven't engaged more in...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
NHL Insider Names “Best Recruiter” for Oilers to Keep Draisaitl
It won't be money or the chance to play with Connor McDavid that are...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Testing Treliving’s Patience: Maple Leafs and Nylander Move Slow
In the midst of contract uncertainty, William Nylander's role and future with the Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Holland Hints at Big Trade With Oilers’ “Cup or Bust” Mentality
Oilers GM Ken Holland knows it's "Cup or Bust" for the team so he's...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto
According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 days ago
Growth of Rangers Prospects Could Make 3 Players Trade Bait
If the New York Rangers see some of their prospects develop, there could be...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Did Maple Leafs Paint Themselves into a Corner with Samsonov?
Although the Toronto Maple Leafs salary arbitration with Ilya Samsonov turned out well for...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets’ Coach; Pascal Vincent Hired
Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets' Head Coach; Pascal Vincent steps in as...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 days ago
Rookie Sensations Bedard and Fantilli Score Debut Hat Tricks
Young prodigies Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli made a sensational entrance, clinching hat tricks...