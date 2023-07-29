Easton Cowan: Maple Leafs’ Surprise 1st-Round 2023 Draft Pick

In the latest episode of Talking Hockey Sense, NHL analyst and host Chris Peters shares his insight about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. That young player is Easton Cowan.

When the Maple Leafs chose him, he was one of the biggest surprise choices of the first round. At first, selecting Cowan left fans and hockey experts a bit confused. No one had him that high on the list of prospects. However, he was exactly the player the Maple Leafs wanted.

Is Cowan a Diamond in the Rough?

In the video below, Peters acknowledged that he had Cowan ranked 70th on his prospect list. However, several teams, including Toronto, highly valued the young forward. The attraction was Cowan’s standout performance during the playoffs as well as the second half of his season with the London Knights.

Those two things impressed at least a number of the NHL scouts. Although he’s only 5-foot-10, Cowan plays bigger than some of the other prospects. He has a motor. His tenacity and hard work are off the charts, and that’s what helped some of the scouts see him as a viable earlier prospect.

Toronto’s Shallow Draft Moved Cowan Higher Up the List

Going into the Draft, the Maple Leafs had a unique challenge. They only had three picks: #28, #150, and #185. Given their limited choices, the pressure was on the team to make the most of its early pick.

They knew they wanted Cowan wherever he might be. They were also pretty sure he would not last until #150. So, although he was ranked lower when the Maple Leafs’ time came, they chose him as their draft pick.

The newest member of Leafs Nation: Easton Cowan 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/SZFdhmiXdm — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 29, 2023

Cowan Was an Unconventional Choice

Peters confesses that Cowan’s selection was a bit off the board for both the scouting community and many hockey insiders. He acknowledged Cowan’s potential and accomplishments; however, he sided with the consensus. He would not have been the team’s expected choice this early in the draft.

Nonetheless, Cowan showed up strong at the Maple Leafs development camp and put some of those fears to bed. He had a pretty strong camp and took advantage of his first opportunity to prove himself in front of the team’s coaching staff. The word was that he rose to the occasion and displayed the skills that made his early selection seem more logical.

Cowan Has a Promising Future

The fact that he was a surprise pick at #28 is not a criticism of Cowan’s abilities. He’s a talented young prospect. Now, he has to carry the expectations that come from being a first-round pick.

Interestingly, had Cowan played all season like he did during his strong second half, probably no one would have blinked. Now, of course, he has a chance to develop the skills that the Maple Leafs scouts believe were there all along.

Can he come in and carve out a successful career with the Maple Leafs over the next few seasons?

A relentless forechecker who emerged as a top performer in the #OHLPlayoffs, Easton Cowan of the @LondonKnights has his sights set on the upcoming #NHLDraft.#MeetTheFuture | @KubotaCanadaLtd pic.twitter.com/upEACtEH5h — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) June 24, 2023

The Bottom Line

As it stands, the Maple Leafs made a bold and surprising move by selecting Cowan as their first-round pick. Some might question the decision; however, it shows the strength of the team’s belief in Cowan’s potential.

That potential lies in the dedication and drive he’s shown on the ice. Cowan now will have to build on the opportunity he has and try to prove his worth. Can he show why he was the player the Maple Leafs desired enough to pick him about fifty players higher than many scouts had him on their depth charts?

So far, so good with Cowan. His brief time with the team suggests that he comes as promised. He’s a driven, hard-nosed young guy with skill.

Now, how far can he progress? Can he fulfill the promise the team believes he has as a first-round pick?

