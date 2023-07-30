Maple Leafs Mitch Marner Marries Girlfriend Stephanie LaChance

For the third time this summer, a Toronto Maple Leafs player (or former player) got married. The two players before were now former-Maple Leafs Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot (who both got married in British Columbia). On Saturday, it was Mitch Marner.

Marner Married Long-Time Girlfriend Stephanie LaChance

Marner and LaChance have known each other for eight years. They first met in 2015 at a high school basketball game in their hometown of Markham, Ontario. Since that time, they’ve been a “thing.” The relationship took a step forward when the two got married on Saturday in a romantic ceremony held in the picturesque Niagara on the Lake.

Mitch Marner is a married man. https://t.co/2vHgdyX5oB — David Alter (@dalter) July 30, 2023

The wedding was attended by both former and current Maple Leafs players. Specifically, among the former Maple Leafs in attendance were Matt Martin, Tyler Bozak, Jake Gardiner, James van Riemsdyk, Justin Holl, Nazem Kadri, Connor Brown, and Connor Carrick. From the current roster, Jake Muzzin, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, and Kyle Clifford were among those who joined the celebration.

The Most Unconventional Guest

Marner and LaChance’s wedding was graced by family, friends, and a number of other well-wishers. However, one special guest stole the show. That was Marner’s faithful chocolate lab, Zeus. At this event, he sported a faux tuxedo; and, according to reports, he added an element of delight and playfulness to the celebration.

Not Every One of Marner’s and LaChance’s Memories Have Been Positive

As many Maple Leafs’ fans had heard, Marner and LaChance’s story together has also had some down moments. In May of 2022, the couple were victims in a frightening incident when they were carjacked at gunpoint on their way to a movie in Etobicoke. Fortunately, the incident ended with the recovery of the vehicle, and a year later, two suspects were arrested.

However, in a recent happier moment, Marner surprised LaChance at a Shania Twain concert in Toronto. The singer received a message from Marner saying that LaChance was her biggest fan. So Twain invited the twosome on stage during her concert for a dance and a selfie.

Conclusion

Marner and LaChance will embark on married life together. Good luck to the newlywed.

For Maple Leafs’ fans, it was good to see so many former team members still hanging out together.

