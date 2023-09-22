Devon Toews Open to Contract Discount for Avs, With Exception

The contract negotiations between defenseman Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche have drawn considerable attention in Colorado to open the 2023-24 season. Toews, a vital part of the Avalanche’s defensive core, has made it clear that he is willing to take a discount to remain with the team but not at the cost of a fair deal. While he has no desire to leave Colorado, the prospect of a potentially more lucrative offer on the open market cannot be overlooked.

Elliotte Friedman, speaking on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, shed light on the ongoing contract discussions. He emphasized that Toews is open to a discounted contract but not to the extent of accepting an unfair offer. The fact that Toews could command a higher salary as a free agent remains a significant consideration, despite his preference to stay with the Avalanche.

Devon Toews on his talks with Colorado Avalanche: "I'd rather it not drag on into the season. My intent is to stay here for the rest of my career. If we're able to get that done, that would be awesome." pic.twitter.com/ZQZ2Qqj3Nh — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) September 22, 2023

Confidence abounds that a deal will eventually be reached, but Friedman’s remarks underscore the need for timely negotiations. He noted, “We’ll see how long they continue to try. If they don’t negotiate into the season, that says to me they aren’t close.”

Toews himself has left no room for ambiguity about his intentions. “My intent is to stay here the rest of my career,” he affirmed. His loyalty to the Avalanche runs deep, and it would take an exceptionally lowball offer or an unreasonable proposition to prompt him to explore other opportunities in free agency. Simultaneously, Toews expressed a desire to expedite the negotiation process, stating, “I’d rather it not drag on into the season. My intent is to stay here for the rest of my career. If we’re able to get that done, that would be awesome.”

Devon Toews Colorado Avalanche contract talks an issue?

Since joining the Colorado Avalanche in 2020, Devon Toews has been a stalwart presence on the team’s blue line. His impressive tally of 138 points in 199 regular season games with the Avs underscores his offensive prowess, while his contributions played a pivotal role in the team’s 2022 Stanley Cup run, ranking second among the team’s defensemen in scoring with 15 points in 20 games. Furthermore, Toews consistently logged over 25 minutes of ice time per game during the Cup run, solidifying his status as an integral part of the team’s top defensive pairing.

Can the Avalanche and Devon Toews Get This Done Before the Season?

As the negotiations continue, the Colorado Avalanche and Devon Toews look to find common ground that reflects his value to the team and aligns with his commitment to staying in Denver for the long haul. If he doesn’t want to negotiate during the year and the Avs don’t want to risk potentially steering him toward free agency, it might be a priority to work this out in the next few days or weeks.

Toews makes $4.1 million per season on his current deal and given the market for top-tier defensemen, the Avs are likely looking at something in and around the $8 million per season range.

