Can Dakota Joshua Make Another Leap Forward for the Canucks?

One of the biggest surprises for the Vancouver Canucks over the past two seasons has been the emergence of Dakota Joshua. While he wasn’t on anyone’s radar when the Canucks signed him during the 2022 offseason, Joshua has since developed into a strong player for the team. Known for his relentless motor, physicality, and heart, Joshua consistently pushes the pace on the ice. His breakout 2022-23 season could have been seen as a career highlight—but instead, he followed it up with an even better 2023-24 campaign.
Currently sidelined as he recovers from cancer surgery, Joshua is expected to return soon. Can he continue his upward trajectory and have an even more significant impact in the 2024-25 season?
Joshua has thrived under head coach Rick Tocchet, fitting seamlessly into the team’s system. Tocchet must love what he’s getting from the young forward, and with Joshua’s return on the horizon, Canucks fans are eager to see if he can once again elevate his game.
Comparing Joshua’s Past Two Seasons for the Canucks
Here’s a comprehensive comparison of Joshua’s performance over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, incorporating both sets of stats:
Dakota Joshua’s Statistical Comparison
|Season
|Team
|League
|Games Played
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Penalty Minutes
|Plus/Minus
|2022-23
|Vancouver Canucks
|NHL
|79
|11
|12
|23
|60
|-16
|2023-24
|Vancouver Canucks
|NHL
|63
|18
|14
|32
|19
|+19
Three Key Differences in Joshua’s Past Two Seasons
Joshua’s development over the past two seasons is evident in three key areas. First, his scoring output significantly increased. In the 2022-23 season, Joshua registered 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points. By 2023-24, his production jumped to 18 goals and 14 assists, totaling 32 points in just 63 games. Could he hit the 20-goal mark this season?
Second, his plus/minus rating saw a dramatic improvement. He had a -16 rating in 2022-23, indicating more goals against than goals for when he was on the ice. In 2023-24, this shifted to a +19 rating, highlighting his enhanced contribution to a more defensively sound team. Can he continue to improve his plus/minus numbers?
Third, Joshua showed improved efficiency and discipline. While his per-game scoring rate improved in 2023-24, his penalty minutes dropped from 60 to 19, suggesting better decision-making and physical control. Can he continue to draw more penalties than he takes?
Implications for Joshua’s Development
Joshua’s improvement suggests four implications for his further development. First, the increase in goals and points per game demonstrates his development as a more reliable scorer. His ability to increase his scoring output suggests a maturation in his offensive game, as he became more adept at finding scoring opportunities and capitalizing on them.
Second, the significant shift in his plus/minus rating indicates Joshua’s enhanced defensive responsibilities and effectiveness. A +19 rating in 2023-24 suggests he contributed to far more goals than against, highlighting a more balanced two-way game.
Third, Joshua’s ability to adapt his game, as evidenced by his reduced penalty minutes while maintaining a physical presence, indicates his growing understanding of the game. This suggests he’s learned to pick his spots better, which can be crucial for a player in a bottom-six role.
Fourth and finally, Joshua’s ability to perform well in the playoffs (four goals and four assists in eight games) indicates he has become a player that coaches can rely on in high-pressure situations, further solidifying his role as an important contributor to the team’s success.
The Bottom Line for Joshua and the Canucks
Overall, Joshua’s progression from the 2022-23 to the 2023-24 season illustrates his development into a more well-rounded player capable of effectively impacting both ends of the ice. His trajectory suggests he could continue to play a crucial role for the Vancouver Canucks moving forward.
