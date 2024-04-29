Crazy Clip of Oilers’ Power Play Owning the Kings’ Kill Emerges

If the Los Angeles Kings want to feel bad about one of their game, just watch a clip that surfaced of the Edmonton Oilers absolutely owning the Kings while on the power play. Now clicking at 53.3%, the Oilers are 8/15 and the Kings don’t seem to have an answer for Edmonton’s top stars, who in fairness, have owned most teams when on the man advantage.

That said, a video surfaced of the Oilers talking through their strategy against the Kings has to be disheartening for Kings fans. Edmonton seems to be able to do what they want at will and they know it. In the clip, you can see the Oilers talking through how they want to score and then doing it. Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl are the two voices heard most clearly, in one instance someone saying, “he can’t defend that,” and the other responding, “No f—- way.” This was after Hyman yelled, “Great call Lee.” as if to suggest the exact play they drew up worked to perfection.

“He can’t defend that!”



Oilers kept cashing in on the back door pass, and they knew it ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZvMFBvcZSO — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 29, 2024

It’s incredible how potent the Oilers’ power play has been. They broke a record last season, clicking at the best percentage in history (32.4%). It finished this season at a lower rate, but still a very respectable 26.3%, good for fourth in the NHL. The power play has been the difference in the series, putting the Oilers up 3-1 and most recently being the lone difference in a 1-0 winning in Game 4.

Oilers Have the Ability to Keep the Kings Guessing

The Kings have no answer for it. And, like Roddy Piper says, ‘When you think you have all the answers, they change the questions.’ Edmonton has practiced several looks and they’ve made every single one of them work. Even if the Kings were to have figured a way to combat one attack, Edmonton has more they haven’t likely tried yet.

The Kings’ best bet is to stay out of the box, but they’re also trying to play a physical forechecking style, which the Oilers are fine with, because, inevitably, the Kings will cross the line and take a penalty. When they do, the Oilers are prepared to make them pay for it. And, if the Kings abandon that style and play free-wheeling hockey, the dynamic skill and speed of the Oilers take over.

This series isn’t over and the Kings aren’t going away without a fight. That said, the Oilers seem confident they’ve found at least one secret weapon LA can’t stop.

