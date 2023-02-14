Could the Maple Leafs Get Conor Garland and Move Alex Kerfoot?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are the team I cover. Over the seasons I get to know and appreciate many (really most) of their players. One of the players I especially appreciate on the current Maple Leafs’ team is Alex Kerfoot.
Kerfoot is smart and versatile. They call him the Swiss Army Knife because he can do so many things. He can play both the wing position and the center position well. He’s not a star, but he’s really good.
In addition, he’s a great penalty killer. He just seems to fit everywhere. He seems to have good on-ice hockey IQ, and he can anticipate plays all over the ice. He’s solid.
If Kerfoot Is to Be Traded, Why Not Make It a Trade He’d Like?
One thing that seems to be on everyone’s mind who follows the Maple Leafs is where Kerfoot will land in a trade. It seems to be a taken-for-granted that he’ll be moved, and that’s been the case for two seasons now.
Perhaps that the persistent rumors have not borne fruit is a reason to believe he’ll stay. However, as he faces down the barrel of the trade deadline one more time, there’s a good chance he might be moved.
I’m pretty certain that, if the Maple Leafs had their way, they wouldn’t want to trade him. Still, it might be that they will. Here’s where I want to explore a trade that I’d love to see for both sides.
Seldom do I see a trade I’d like to make where the Maple Leafs lose one of the players I really like. But there is one that’s on my mind as a possibility. And, I think that it’s perfect for both players.
Kerfoot Goes West, Garland Comes East
The trade I’m getting at is sending Kerfoot to the Vancouver Canucks and getting Connor Garland in return. That’s because Kerfoot is from West Vancouver, British Columbia. I assume, although I don’t know, that Vancouver is home to Kerfoot. As a result, if he has to move, it would be nice if he got to go home.
What I Like About Conor Garland
There’s a lot to like about Conor Garland on the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He’s a skilled player who could be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs. He also has the kind of grit that the Maple Leafs would love to see in their lineup.
Garland is feisty. Garland’s feistiness and offensive skills would make him a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. He could be the mirror on the team’s second line to Michael Bunting on the team’s first line. Both get in the opponent’s hair and also have the ability to add secondary scoring to the top-six units.
Garland’s ability to score goals in important moments and his quick and accurate shot could be particularly useful for the team. Garland is a player with a strong offensive upside. In addition, Garland can play both wings. He has a strong work ethic fueled by a motor that just doesn’t quit.
His skills, competitiveness, drive, and determination would make him a beneficial acquisition for the Maple Leafs.
Garland’s Contract
Kerfoot’s contract of $3.5 million expires after this season. On the other hand, Garland’s contract expires after three more years. Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas does like term on a contract. So that works.
In addition, Garland’s current salary is reasonable. It will only get more reasonable if the salary cap moves up as it is expected to. In that event, Garland could potentially become even more of a bargain in the future as the salary cap increases.
Ssdd
February 14, 2023 at 12:34 am
Nothing like a 5’8” gritty forward to throw the fear of ???? Into opposing teams!!
gfinale
February 14, 2023 at 2:19 am
5’8″ ha, yup, sounds like another Dubas playoff winning plan!