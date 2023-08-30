Connor Bedard Absorbing Advice From Connor McDavid

As the NHL’s BioSteel camp unfolds in Halifax, generational talent Connor Bedard finds himself amidst a swirl of comparisons to hockey phenomenon Connor McDavid. While both Connors are currently training side by side as part of the pre-season competition, videos of the two working out are all over the Internet, so it’s only natural that media members would want to know what kind of advice the older Connor is giving the younger one.

Acknowledging the inevitable parallels, Bedard asserts, “He says a lot of good stuff… someone that I’ve been able to kind of be a sponge with and ask some questions.”

McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, has amassed 850 points in 569 games over eight NHL seasons, securing numerous accolades including Art Ross Trophies and Hart Trophies. At just 26 years old, his achievements are monumental, setting a lofty benchmark for any emerging player. “Obviously (McDavid’s stats are on) a different level… He’s kind of the pinnacle right now and you’re like, ‘this guy’s the best … how can I get closer to him?”‘

Connor McDavid Connor Bedard NHL comparison

Meanwhile, Bedard, fresh off a dominant junior season with 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games for the WHL’s Regina Pats, is widely considered the best player to be drafted into the NHL since McDavid.

Bedard embraces the notion that his performance will inevitably be evaluated against McDavid’s legacy. However, the pressure eases when Bedard focuses on his genuine love for the game, nurturing the dream he has cherished for 18 years of playing in the NHL. So too, Bedard acknowledges McDavid’s remarkable feats but remains steadfast in his commitment to carving his own niche in the hockey world. He is keen to establish his own distinctive trajectory within the sport, already working hard to avoid the shadow cast by McDavid’s exceptional career. “He’s obviously unbelievable,” said Bedard. “And you can barely talk about his stats because they’re so ridiculous. But for me, it’s just kind of trying to be my own player and be the best that I can be.”

As the upcoming season beckons, Bedard holds the prospect of achieving a feat that eluded McDavid in his rookie year – the Calder Trophy. With a stellar track record and an impressive array of achievements, Bedard enters the 2023-24 season as the frontrunner for the award, poised to make a unique mark on the NHL stage.

As he navigates these towering expectations, Bedard’s determination to shine on his terms captures the essence of his individual journey.

