When the Toronto Maple Leaf’s new coach comes next season, whoever that might be, he’ll face one huge issue. How can the team combine offense and defense at the same time? That single issue could be the biggest problem he’ll have to overcome for this Maple Leafs team.
The team can play offensive hockey. And, as the postseason showed, it could also play defensive hockey. However, can they learn to play both at one time?
Related: What Shanahan Has Done Right as Maple Leafs President
Combining Offense and Defense Was Sheldon Keefe’s Biggest Issue
One of the persistent challenges facing the Maple Leafs during Sheldon Keefe’s tenure as coach was finding the balance between solid defensive play and offensive firepower. It often felt like a trade-off, where the team struggled to excel in both aspects simultaneously. A closer look at their recent regular seasons underscores this dilemma.
In the 2021-22 season, the Maple Leafs showed their offensive excellence by ranking second in goals scored with 312. However, their defensive performance lagged, as they ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 goals. The following 2022-23 season saw a reversal of fortunes, with the team improving defensively to become the second-best team in goals against, allowing only 220 goals. Yet, their offensive output dropped, landing them ninth in goals scored with 278. The inconsistency persisted in the 2023-24 season, where they once again excelled offensively but struggled defensively, finishing second in goals scored and 12th in goals against.
This pattern continued into this season’s playoffs, where the Maple Leafs struggled to generate consistent offense against the Boston Bruins. Scoring more than two goals in only one of the seven games, they faced a recurring challenge of maintaining offensive potency while tightening their defensive play.
The task ahead for the next coach of the Maple Leafs will be daunting yet crucial: finding a formula that allows the team to play responsible defensive hockey while generating enough offense to score more than two goals per game consistently.
The Maple Leafs Offensive Struggles on the Power Play
The Maple Leafs’ Achilles’ heel during the playoffs was their ineffectiveness on the power play. Despite fielding a lineup of offensive stars, including Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander, the team converted just one out of 21 power play opportunities. Their 4.8% success rate was the lowest in the NHL playoffs, underscoring a glaring deficiency in their offensive strategy.
Compounding their power play struggles was the coaching staff’s failure to adapt successfully to the Bruins’ defense. Despite repeated failures, they stuck to a stagnant and predictable approach, resulting in excessive perimeter passing and a lack of shots on goal. This lack of creativity and adaptability stifled their offensive potential and allowed opponents to defend against them easily.
Contrasting the Maple Leafs’ struggles with the success of teams like the Edmonton Oilers highlights the importance of offensive fluidity and creativity. The Oilers boast the most efficient power play in the playoffs. In fact, their current success rate this postseason is an astounding power-play percentage of 46.7 in the 2024 playoffs.
|TEAM
|PP%
|PK%
|Edmonton Oilers
|46.7
|87.5
As the table above shows, the Oilers can play both offense and defense. By contrast, the Maple Leafs’ static power play made it easier for opponents to neutralize their attacks.
If the Maple Leafs Expect to Experience Success, They’ll Have to Figure This Issue Out
Credit must be given to the Bruins for executing a disciplined defensive game plan that neutralized the Maple Leafs’ offensive threats. They frustrated the Maple Leafs’ offensive efforts throughout the series by forcing Toronto to the perimeter, blocking shots, and limiting high-quality scoring chances.
Addressing the Maple Leafs’ offensive struggles, particularly on the power play, will be essential for the team’s future success. Finding the right balance between defensive stability and offensive creativity will be critical as the team aims to overcome postseason obstacles and achieve its championship aspirations.
The team’s ability to strike this balance will define its fortunes in the seasons to come. It would seem they’ll likely spin their collective wheels unless this singular issue can be solved.
Related: Maple Leafs Coaching Change: Why a Cynic Should Doubt This New Direction
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 4 hours ago
Proposed Marner Trade Scenario Between Leafs and Predators Would Be Big
A proposed trade between the Maple Leafs and Predators could be a huge win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Odd Rumor Links Leon Draisaitl to Sharks If Oilers Fall Out of Playoffs
If the Edmonton Oilers fall out of the 2024 NHL Playoffs, there's an odd...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Evan Bouchard Redefining Himself as an Elite D-Man for the Oilers
Evan Bouchard is redefining himself as an elite level defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Martin Pospisil Continues To Stand Out At World Championship
Martin Pospisil has played fantastic in the 2024 World Championship. Can he lead team...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames CEO Steps Down. More Meaningful Changes Coming?
John Bean has stepped down from his role of CEO of the Calgary Flames....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
4 in a Row?: Ekholm’s Offensive Contributions Crucial for Oilers
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm has made quite the splash in round two. In...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Calvin Pickard Expected to Start for Oilers in Game 4
Calvin Pickard is expected to start Game 4 for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avs’ Valeri Nichushkin Suspended for 6 Months Without Pay
According to the NHL's Public Relations Department, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Soucy Faces Hearing with NHL DoPS On Cross-Check to McDavid
Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL DoPS for his cross-check to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Skinner’s Goal Gaffe With Zadorov Sparks Debate on NHL’s New Trend
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner allowed a bad goal by Nikita Zadorov, but was...
Grant
May 15, 2024 at 1:59 pm
I think they have several issues but this is an important one. A core 4 top paid on team with such a similar skill set who lack other skills and will not get in front of the net, screen shots and battle for pucks to any decent degree means poor 5v5 production and even poorer 5v4. It is obviously not the proper top 4 and many of us have known so for 4+ years now! Add in their top defenseman being lousy at defense and having a weak point shot and it’s a disaster. Also add in having the lesser goalie by a significant margin each series for years now. It’s easy to know why they keep failing but seemingly difficult for Shanahan unfortunately.
afp1961
May 15, 2024 at 3:21 pm
You have well documented why Keefe got fired (and should have been fired 3-4 year ago). Whe you cannot get that group of talent to have a top five PP you have major problems. Ditto with the PK. New coach will have loads of issues to deal with. Hope its Quenneville and if not BrindAmour. They will get this group going by creating internal competition rather than entitlement.