Capitals Sign Dylan Strome to 5-Year, $5 M Per Season Extension

The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million. Strome has 11 goals and 36 points in 52 games this season. He is considered a second-line playmaking center with a fairly well-rounded game. He’s been a bit inconsistent over his career with production coming in spurts. He’s not known for his speed, but he can produce offense in bunches.
GM Brian MacLellan commented on re-signing Strome and noted, “He’s been an intelligent and skilled center and he’s been a great addition to our organization. We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”
This is the first real security he’s had as an NHL player and the longest-term deal he’s signed to date. The reactions to the signing are mixed with many thinking the Capitals overpaid here and extended too much term to the player. At the same time, had he hit the open market as a pending UFA, he might have earned this much or close to it from another team.
This $5 million deal is a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent.
