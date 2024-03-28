Capitals’ Defenseman to Enter NHL’s Player Assistance Program

The league has announced that Washington Capitals’ defenseman Ethan Bear has been admitted into the NHL/NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program. He will be away from the team for an undisclosed period.
The 26-year-old was raised on Ochapowance First Nation near Regina and was drafted in the fifth round by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. After not receiving a contract offer from the Vancouver Canucks, Bear went on to sign a two-year, $4.125 million deal with the Capitals.
He signed the contract in December as he was coming off shoulder surgery from a previous injury he aggravated. This happened while he was representing Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship tournament held on Canada’s east coast. Bear has appeared in 24 games this season with the Capitals scoring a goal and 4 points.
Bear has 17 goals and 67 points in 275 career NHL games split with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver, and Washington.
Capitals Seek to Continue Playoff Push
Despite Bear’s departure from the team, the Capitals are still aiming to make the playoffs and sneak into the second wildcard spot in the east.
At the time of this article, the Capitals hold the second while card spot having a 2-point cushion over the Detroit Red Wings. With a handful of games to go before the regular season concludes, every win matters.
With the postseason around the corner, expect to see a Capitals team that’s unfazed by adversity. If the Capitals do end up qualifying for the 2024 postseason, it would surely be an interesting storyline to follow for many NHL fans.
