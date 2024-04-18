Canucks Sign Vasily Podkolzin to 2-Year Extension

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Vasily Podkolzin on a two-year contract extension confirmed General Manager Patrik Allvin on Thursday. The club has agreed to terms with the forward, paying him $1 million per season for the next two seasons. It’s a one-way deal, meaning he will get paid his $1 million whether he’s in the NHL or the AHL next season.

In his rookie season, Podkolzin played 79 games for the Canucks, recording 14 goals and 12 assists. Despite a promising start, his offensive production plummeted in the following season with only four goals and three assists in 39 NHL games. Transitioning to the AHL, he notched seven goals and 11 assists in 28 games. He played in 18 regular season games for the Canucks this season, registering two assists.

While this season’s offensive output remains low, his physicality and improved puck management offer hope for his development. The Canucks’ decision to extend Podkolzin reflects a calculated risk, banking on his potential. It’s an expensive risk, as his contract is easily movable or tradeable, should the need arise.

Podkolzin was selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. “We are happy with how hard Vasily has worked on his game to try and become a more consistent player,” said general manager Patrik Allvin. “While there is still room for him to grow, starting the year in Abbotsford and working his way back up to Vancouver shows the type of commitment and dedication we want in all our players. Our group looks forward to helping Vasily continue to improve and get better.”

