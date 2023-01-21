Canadiens Fall For Bedard Begins Following Caufield Injury News

The Montreal Canadiens were looking to be sellers at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline regardless of what happened to Cole Caufield. That said, the announcement by the Montreal Canadiens that Caufield is done for the remainder of the season and will require shoulder surgery only puts a stamp on the Habs’ plans to fall hard for Connor Bedard.
The Canadiens wrote on Saturday, “Caufield suffered a season-ending injury to his right shoulder and will undergo surgery in the near future. An update of his recovery period will be issued after the medical procedures.” The focus now shifts to the rest of the roster — or whatever is left of it.
With Montreal’s season all but ending at the same time Caufield’s did, names like Evgeni Dadonov, Sean Monahan, Joel Edmundson, Mike Hoffman, David Savard, Jonathan Drouin, and perhaps Josh Anderson will be pedaled heavily around the marketplace. Any player healthy enough to be dealt will be seriously considered by GM Kent Hughes and Montreal’s bid to land in last place and get the best odds to draft a generational talent like Bedard will be on in full force. And, the Canadiens will likely want to start that process as soon as possible.
Not only do the Canadiens have a bit of a way to go to catch bottom-feeders like Chicago, Anaheim, Columbus, and Arizona, but getting ahead of the other deadline deals only weakens the Canadiens’ roster. That’s a good thing, as long as the Habs aren’t giving players away that they could have otherwise gotten solid assets for if they’d waited.
For example, Hughes is asking for a lot to pry Edmundson from the Canadiens. But, how important is it that the Canadiens get a first, when they could guarantee a second-rounder, even with questions about Edmundson’s injury history? What about someone like Anderson? The Canadiens aren’t sure they want to deal him, but if a team comes calling with a decent offer and feels he’s a good fit, would the Canadiens now be more inclined to move him? Anderson is the type of player a team would want immediately. His impact on the roster would help a club move up the standings.
Canadiens’ Season Is a Disaster
The Canadiens’ list of injured players is growing as long as their healthy roster. If this isn’t a sign that this season is toast, nothing else will be. There are injury-plagued campaigns and then there’s whatever it is the Canadiens are going through. They’ve lost Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky in recent days for the year. This was after the team was missing Jake Allen, Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Jake Evans, Kaiden Ghule, Emil Heineman and Sean Monahan.
Next: Boudreau Emotional After Fans Rally Behind Future-Ex Coach
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Steven Stamkos Bags 500th Career Goal as Part of Hat-Trick Effort
The Lighting captain became the 46th member of the 500-goal club as part of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Out Three Months, Evans 8-10 Weeks
The Canadiens announced a series of injury updates Wednesday, most notably to the reigning...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Canucks Possibly Better Off Trading Andrei Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks are prioritizing the extension of Andrei Kuzmenko, but are they better...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Canadiens’ Caufield, Bruins’ Pastrnak Talking Big Extensions
A pair of Original Six clubs are seeking to lock down a pair of...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
If the Toronto Maple Leafs want to acquire Ryan O'Reilly, reports are the St....
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 4 days ago
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
With trade speculation heating up, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews understands the situation he and...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trying to Get Out From Under Conor Garland’s Contract
The Vancouver Canucks are looking to move Conor Garland's contract, but will they have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Can’t Afford to Sit On Blue Line, Must Make a Trade
The Edmonton Oilers are not at all where they want to be this season....
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 weeks ago
Fleury Furious Following Loss, Taking Personal Leave From Wild
After a 6-5 overtime loss, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury snapped and is taking...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sabres Almost Traded Tage Thompson Before Breakout Season
There's a story out there that the Buffalo Sabres almost traded Tage Thompson ahead...