Canadiens’ Drouin Expected to Miss Significant Time Due to Injury

The disappointing Jonathan Drouin era with the Montreal Canadiens grew even more on Tuesday, as it has been announced that the 27-year-old will miss four to six weeks after suffering an upper-body injury in a game on Nov. 5 versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is yet another unfortunate storyline in a career that has had plenty of them for Drouin, who has struggled to stay healthy plenty, while also many times not playing up to his potential. By all accounts he has the skill to be a star player at the NHL level, and at times he has displayed just that, but it simply hasn’t been on display nearly enough over his six seasons with the Habs.

The Habs acquired Drouin during the 2017 offseason, shortly after he had requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning due to frustration over his role with the team. Going the other way was then prospect Mikhail Sergachev, who is turned into a star caliber player on the blue line for the Bolts. Safe to say, former general manager Marc Bergevin would take a do over on this deal if he could.

Prior to sustaining this latest injury, Drouin had struggled this season with just four assists in 12 contests. While by no means a goal scorer, he has just eight goals over his past 122 games, which simply doesn’t cut it for a player making $5.5 million per season. The good news for both he and the Habs is that he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, and will almost undoubtedly have a different home in 2023-24. Perhaps the change of scenery will prove to be of great benefit for him, and he can get back to being the player it looked like he had the potential to become early on in his career.

