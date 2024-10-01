As the Edmonton Oilers prepare for the 2024-25 NHL season, several compelling narratives and player developments stand out. Host Matthew Zator and Oilers writer Brian Swane discuss these themes in their preview. They cover the breakout stars, key storylines, bounce-back players, and X-factors.

See the video below for their conversation.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the Oilers this season.

The Biggest Storyline: Zach Hyman’s Dominance

One of the major storylines for the Oilers this season centers around Zach Hyman‘s incredible form. Since signing his contract, Hyman has been a powerhouse. He’s scored goals at a pace that solidifies him as one of the best free-agent signings in recent NHL history. His partnership with Connor McDavid drives Edmonton’s offense, making them perennial contenders.

The big question heading into this season is whether Hyman can maintain his scoring output and offensive impact as the Oilers aim for a deep playoff run. Even if his production dips slightly, the value Edmonton has already gained from him makes his contract look like a bargain.

Darnell Nurse Zach Hyman Oilers

Oilers Breakout Star: Former Vancouver Canucks Vasily Podkolzin

When looking at potential breakout stars for the Oilers, Brian Swane highlights Vasily Podkolzin as a player to watch. Podkolzin, a former first-round pick for the Vancouver Canucks, possesses the skills and upside to make a significant leap this season. He could solidify a spot in the lineup with a defense-first approach and offer much-needed depth to the Oilers’ forwards.

There aren’t many young talents left in Edmonton who haven’t already broken out, but Podkolzin represents a player with untapped potential. His development could be crucial in balancing Edmonton’s high-octane offense with improved defense.

Darnell Nurse needs a bounce-back season after a brutal 2023-24 campaign. Since signing his last contract, Nurse has struggled to meet the expectations that come with a $9 million annual salary. His play last season wasn’t up to the level of a top-pairing defenseman, especially given his team leader role.

This season, Nurse must return to his form from when he was considered a rising star a few years ago. His defensive play and ability to lead from the back end will be pivotal if the Oilers want to tighten their defense and contend for the Stanley Cup.

Oilers X-Factor: The Defensive Core

The Oilers’ defense remains the team’s biggest question mark. While the offense is loaded with talent, the blue line is still a work in progress. Swane points out that Edmonton’s success this season could come down to the fact that defensemen have stepped up. Whether it’s Broberg, Nurse, or other players like Evan Bouchard, the Oilers need consistency and reliability on the back end.

If the defense can hold its own, the Oilers will have a legitimate shot at going deep in the playoffs. However, if the blueline falters, the team’s Cup aspirations could be in jeopardy.

The Bottom Line for the 2024-25 Season

As the Oilers embark on the 2024-25 season, their success hinges on balancing their elite offense with improved defense. That said, it remains to be seen whether the Oilers can make the necessary strides. However, there’s an entire regular season to see how these key storylines unfold.

