Buffalo Sabres in Talks to Acquire NHL Winger Eric Robinson

The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly engaged in discussions to acquire winger Eric Robinson from the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Although details are limited as Friedman provided the information while on a plane, the potential move seems to be gaining traction, he notes.

On a plane, so details sketchy, but hearing Buffalo and Columbus have been talking about Eric Robinson. It makes sense. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2023

Robinson, known for his speed and two-way capabilities, has made a bit of a name for himself as an effective penalty killer. Standing at 6-1 and weighing 211 pounds, the 28-year-old forward brings size to the ice. However, some analysts characterize him as a “replacement level player” as he isn’t particularly physical and lacks a significant scoring touch. Robinson’s presence on the ice has often been described as uneventful. He was on waivers with the Blue Jackets just a couple months ago.

In his NHL career, spanning 260 games since signing an entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets in 2018, Robinson has notched 37 goals and 44 assists, accumulating 81 points. His 2022-23 season marked a notable achievement, setting career highs with 12 goals, 12 assists, and 24 points in 72 games. Robinson’s journey to the NHL began when he was signed as an undrafted free agent from the NCAA ranks, making his debut with the Blue Jackets in the 2017-18 season.

Robinson Getting Fresh Start in Buffalo

After going up and down from the AHL to the NHL, Robinson is looking to establish a secure spot with the Sabres. The potential move to Buffalo could mark a new chapter for Robinson, offering the Sabres a seasoned player with experience in both the NHL and AHL. As negotiations unfold, fans eagerly await further details regarding this potential roster addition to the Buffalo Sabres.

