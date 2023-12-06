Buffalo Sabres in Talks to Acquire NHL Winger Eric Robinson

The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly engaged in discussions to acquire winger Eric Robinson from the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Although details are limited as Friedman provided the information while on a plane, the potential move seems to be gaining traction, he notes.
Robinson, known for his speed and two-way capabilities, has made a bit of a name for himself as an effective penalty killer. Standing at 6-1 and weighing 211 pounds, the 28-year-old forward brings size to the ice. However, some analysts characterize him as a “replacement level player” as he isn’t particularly physical and lacks a significant scoring touch. Robinson’s presence on the ice has often been described as uneventful. He was on waivers with the Blue Jackets just a couple months ago.
In his NHL career, spanning 260 games since signing an entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets in 2018, Robinson has notched 37 goals and 44 assists, accumulating 81 points. His 2022-23 season marked a notable achievement, setting career highs with 12 goals, 12 assists, and 24 points in 72 games. Robinson’s journey to the NHL began when he was signed as an undrafted free agent from the NCAA ranks, making his debut with the Blue Jackets in the 2017-18 season.
Robinson Getting Fresh Start in Buffalo
After going up and down from the AHL to the NHL, Robinson is looking to establish a secure spot with the Sabres. The potential move to Buffalo could mark a new chapter for Robinson, offering the Sabres a seasoned player with experience in both the NHL and AHL. As negotiations unfold, fans eagerly await further details regarding this potential roster addition to the Buffalo Sabres.
Next: Sharks’ Mario Ferraro Garnering Interest From 5 Teams
More News
-
NHL News/ 27 mins ago
Sharks’ Mario Ferraro Garnering Interest From 5 Teams
The San Jose Sharks are set to be sellers this season, and trade talk...
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs Call Up Martin Jones Amid Goaltending Health Concerns
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled veteran goaltender Martin Jones amid illness concerns to...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Ilya Kovalchuk Makes Return with Spartak Moscow in the KHL
NHL veteran Ilya Kovalchuk, 40, stages a comeback, signing with Spartak Moscow in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Balking at Big Broberg Trade in 2022 Could Cost Oilers Now
A failed trade the Oilers could have made in 2022 might come back to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
Oilers Deny Granting Broberg’s Agent Permission to Seek Trade
There is a massive miscommunication issue going on between the Edmonton Oilers and agent...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Shanahan Calls Out Paranoid Fans Over Nylander Negotiations
Brendan Shanahan isn't concerned about Nylander's play this season and how it will affect...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Corey Perry’s NHL Future in Question After NHL Investigation
Corey Perry's NHL Future could be in question after commissioner Gary Bettman said Perry...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
NHL Spends Big Money To Book Sphere For Upcoming Draft
The NHL has officially booked The Sphere for the upcoming NHL Draft. It will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Analyst Links Former Oiler Back to Team In Depth Trade Talk
TSN's Ryan Rishaug seems to be on the Patrick Maroon back to Edmonton trade...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Trade Talk Heats Up After Evgeny Kuznetsov a Healthy Scratch
Trade talk is heating up after the Washington Capitals made forward Evgeny Kuznetsov a...