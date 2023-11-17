Bruins Trying to Lock Up Goaltender Jeremy Swayman

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, the Boston Bruins are eager to lock up 24-year-old goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Poised to become a restricted free agent (RFA) once again after the season, Swayman is currently playing under a one-year, $3.4 million contract, and playing well. The Bruins are contemplating the prospect of securing the promising goaltender with a substantial, multi-year deal, hoping to get the deal done and an important piece of business squared away.
Adding to the intrigue, Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the situation, stating, “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Boston tries to get Swayman done too because he’s on a one-year deal, and he can extend on January 1st, so I’m curious about that.” Friedman highlighted Swayman’s stellar performance early in the season and underscored the importance for the Bruins to solidify this potential deal.
As the Bruins navigate their roster decisions, they face the challenge of dealing with seven unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and another RFA. The impending increase in the salary cap by a few million provides the team with some financial flexibility. As Murphy points out, additionally, goaltender Linus Ullmark, carrying a $5 million cap hit, is entering the final year of his contract, adding another layer of complexity to the Bruins’ goaltending situation.
There was talk earlier in the season that Ullmark could be used to trade for a center. It seems unlikely the Bruins do much of anything to disrupt team chemistry at this point, but if Swayman is the goaltender the Bruins want to run with, Ullmark could be considered expendable down the road.
Swayman Wants to Stay With the Bruins
Despite going through arbitration with the Bruins last August, Swayman holds no ill feelings toward the organization for the process. Many players walk away from that with some bitterness. Swayman was happy to have had the experience.
The young goaltender’s maturity will be important during these contract negotiations. Bruins fans and the hockey community at large eagerly await further developments as the team navigates the intricate landscape of player contracts and roster management.
Next: Senators Could Try to Get Their Forfeited First-Round Pick Back
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Kane With a Natural Hat Trick to Seal Oilers Comeback OT Win
The Edmonton Oilers looked out of the game early in third, but a natural...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Make a Number of Roster Moves Ahead of Kraken Game
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster moves on Wednesday, placing a couple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Win in Knoblauch’s Debut: McDavid and Draisaitl Break Out
Kris Knoblauch's coaching era starts strong as the Edmonton Oilers secure a win; concerns...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Admit Knoblauch Hired to Make Impact in ‘Win-Now’ Mission
The Edmonton Oilers introduced the new coach on Sunday and said that Kris Knoblauch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch
Kris Knoblauch's hiring as the new coach of the Edmonton Oilers is coming with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Flames on “Cusp of a Major Retool/Selloff”: 3 Teams In On Zadorov
As the Calgary Flames go through a retool/rebuild, Nikita Zadorov is already being pursued...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Understanding Jack Campbell Speaks Out After Oilers Demotion
Jack Campbell will work on his game no matter what league he's in, but...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Mysteriously Injured Klingberg In, Reaves Out for Maple Leafs
John Klingberg is in for the Maple Leafs, Ryan Reaves sits. The team has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
Oilers Were on “Precipice of a Big Move” Wednesday
The Edmonton Oilers were reportedly on the verge of making a big move on...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Senators Players Relay Their Top Priority for GM Steve Staios
New Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios spoke to the team and found out what...