Bruins Trying to Lock Up Goaltender Jeremy Swayman

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, the Boston Bruins are eager to lock up 24-year-old goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Poised to become a restricted free agent (RFA) once again after the season, Swayman is currently playing under a one-year, $3.4 million contract, and playing well. The Bruins are contemplating the prospect of securing the promising goaltender with a substantial, multi-year deal, hoping to get the deal done and an important piece of business squared away.

Adding to the intrigue, Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the situation, stating, “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Boston tries to get Swayman done too because he’s on a one-year deal, and he can extend on January 1st, so I’m curious about that.” Friedman highlighted Swayman’s stellar performance early in the season and underscored the importance for the Bruins to solidify this potential deal.

Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins

As the Bruins navigate their roster decisions, they face the challenge of dealing with seven unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and another RFA. The impending increase in the salary cap by a few million provides the team with some financial flexibility. As Murphy points out, additionally, goaltender Linus Ullmark, carrying a $5 million cap hit, is entering the final year of his contract, adding another layer of complexity to the Bruins’ goaltending situation.

There was talk earlier in the season that Ullmark could be used to trade for a center. It seems unlikely the Bruins do much of anything to disrupt team chemistry at this point, but if Swayman is the goaltender the Bruins want to run with, Ullmark could be considered expendable down the road.

Swayman Wants to Stay With the Bruins

Despite going through arbitration with the Bruins last August, Swayman holds no ill feelings toward the organization for the process. Many players walk away from that with some bitterness. Swayman was happy to have had the experience.

The young goaltender’s maturity will be important during these contract negotiations. Bruins fans and the hockey community at large eagerly await further developments as the team navigates the intricate landscape of player contracts and roster management.

Next: Senators Could Try to Get Their Forfeited First-Round Pick Back