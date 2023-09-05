Bridge Deal or Max Term? Trevor Zegras Contract Talks Continue

With the Anaheim Ducks’ training camp fast approaching, the notable absence of their star player, Trevor Zegras, from the list of signed players has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation among fans and pundits alike.

At just 21 years old, Trevor Zegras has quickly emerged as the face of the Ducks’ franchise. Known for his jaw-dropping goals, seamless on-ice chemistry with teammates like Troy Terry and Mason McTavish, and even gracing the cover of NHL 23, Zegras has garnered attention and accolades. He finished as the runner-up to Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings for the Calder Trophy in the 2021-22 season, showcasing his exceptional talent.

So.. why isn’t he signed?

Four years ago today, we drafted a forward prospect from Bedford, New York with the ninth overall pick.



Despite his growing reputation, the hockey world has been left in the dark regarding any potential contract negotiations for Zegras. This mysterious silence has left fans wondering about the reasons behind the lack of a deal. Is it about money? Is it about term? Are the Ducks not entirely sold that he’s worth investing long-term in at this point in his career?

Speculation abounds that the Ducks and Zegras are possibly in discussions for a bridge deal akin to what Alexis Lafreniere signed with the New York Rangers. The concept revolves around Zegras proving his worth over the next few seasons, solidifying his place in the league, and, in turn, securing a lucrative extension.

Renowned NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shed some light on the situation during a podcast episode, suggesting that Zegras is likely heading toward a bridge deal rather than a long-term contract. This approach leaves room for both parties to reassess their positions down the line.

This Is a Big Decision for the Ducks

The decision facing Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek is pivotal. Does he believe that Trevor Zegras can ascend to the level of a dominant NHL centerman? If so, an immediate long-term extension might be wise, especially before Zegras potentially embarks on a season that catapults him beyond the point-per-game threshold. He could be looking at an eight-year term with around an $8.5 million cap hit.

However, as noted by Eric Stephens, Verbeek has not been inclined to hand out eight-year contracts during his tenure as the Ducks’ general manager. The decision to offer a maximum-term extension to Zegras carries significant financial implications and hinges on Zegras’s ability to elevate his game to new heights during his prime.

As the season draws nearer, the unresolved contract situation of Trevor Zegras continues to be a focal point of intrigue for Ducks fans. The eventual decision, be it a bridge deal or a long-term commitment, will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of both the player and the franchise.

