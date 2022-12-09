Blue Jackets Stunned by Sabres Loss, Shifting Focus This Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets were on the receiving end of Tage Thompson’s five-goal performance and a blowout by the Buffalo Sabres over Johnny Gaudreau and his teammates this week. It was not the place any team wants to be and questions in Columbus now turn to what this team does about such an embarrassing situation. This is a club that signed Gaudreau to a massive deal with the expectation he might change the fortunes of the franchise. While he’s starting to pick up his own game, the Blue Jackets certainly aren’t responding as a unit.
The team now sits 30th in the NHL standings, ahead of only the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks. They are tied with the Arizona Coyotes and if you ask a typical fan, even a player on that team what now, they might not have an answer. The players got together in a player-only meeting to try and talk through things, but that’s not expected to lead to changes.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN looked at the issues with this team in the most recent TSN Insider Trading segment and noted:
Yeah, James, the embarrassment was felt from top to bottom, I was told (on Thursday) by someone with the organization. And the players themselves, of course, having a players-only meeting after the game. But the reality is, this isn’t going to fuel GM Jarmo Kekalainen to go out and make a bunch of trades to try and get the team out of the bottom of the standings to salvage the year.
He adds that Kekalaninen sees the team’s massive injury issue and their now sitting this low in the standings as a sign this could be a long season. LeBrun notes, “…they’re too far down, they’ve dug too much of a hole (in the standings). They are going to take their lumps.” He adds that the team won’t acknowledge this publicly, but the club is prepared to lose this season to get a better spot in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, one they consider to be quite deep.
For now, the Blue Jackets will shift the focus to the development of their young players.
Next: 5 Western Conference Teams Already NHL Trade Deadline Buyers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Reportedly Kicking Trade Tires on Erik Karlsson
The Edmonton Oilers badly need a top-tier defenseman and one reports suggests they might...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Nathan MacKinnon Expected to “Miss Some Time” For Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon is expected to "miss some time" for the Colorado Avalanche. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 weeks ago
Oilers Looking to Add Missing Element to Their Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers might feel like they're missing an element from their lineup and...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
It's not clear what's ailing Nikolaj Ehlers or how long he'll be out for...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Are the Senators Interested in Bringing Back Erik Karlsson?
Are the Ottawa Senators among the teams that might be showing an interest in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
Mike Johnson of TSN notes that Vladimir Tarasenko might be a great fit for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 weeks ago
Wayne Gretzky Steeps High Praise On Oilers’ G Stuart Skinner
Wayne Gretzky had a lot of positive things to say about Edmonton Oilers' goaltender...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
Three Maple Leafs’ Takeaways in 4-2 Loss to Penguins & Salming
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night. What were...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
A Lot Of Buzz in St. Louis About a Ryan O’Reilly Trade
There are rumors out of St. Louis that the Blues might be seriously considering...
-
NHL News/ 1 month ago
Insider Lists Five Potential Goalie Trade Options for Maple Leafs
Frank Seravalli listed five potential trade options the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking...