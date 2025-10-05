Blackhawks Sign Veteran Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 1-Year Deal

The Chicago Blackhawks have added 31-year-old defenseman Matt Grzelcyk on a one-year, $1 million contract after a successful PTO this preseason. The news was first broken by Scott Powers, and later confirmed by several other sources, including Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman.

Grzelcyk, who had a 40-point season with the Pittsburgh Penguins last year, found himself without a guaranteed NHL deal over the summer. Without many options available to him, he chose to join a Blackhawks team in rebuild mode, hoping his veteran presence and offensive upside would earn him a roster spot. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, have added a player who can help the team and potentially be moved at the trade deadline.

Matt Gryzelcyk Blackhawks NHL

After appearing in three preseason games, Grzelcyk impressed enough to secure a contract. According to Natural Stat Trick, he posted a 47.38 expected goals percentage and was on the ice for one goal for and one goal against at five-on-five play. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill praised him, saying, “He’s a solid player. He’s smart. He moves the puck pretty good. He can kind of play in a lot of different situations.” The coach added, “If the younger guys play really good, it’ll make it hard,” Blashill said early in camp. “If the younger guys falter and then open the door for him and he plays great hockey, then he’s in a good position.”

Grzelcyk’s signing was aided by the Blackhawks’ young defense prospects—Kevin Korchinski, Ethan Del Mastro, and Nolan Allan—failing to seize an NHL spot. All three are expected to start the season in the AHL with Rockford, leaving the door open for Grzelcyk.

His season will begin against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, likely paired with rookie Sam Rinzel, though line combinations could shift depending on the health and availability of Alex Vlasic and Connor Murphy. Grzelcyk’s experience will provide stability to Chicago’s young defensive corps.

Next: Insider Explains His McDavid “50/50” Extension Comments

