Blackhawks Announce They Are Cutting Ties With Jonathan Toews

Thursday’s game will be the last for Jonathan Toews as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. The team, specifically GM Kyle Davidson, released a statement that the organization has decided not to offer Toews an extension for next season and that the team and the fans will say goodbye in proper fashion when the veteran forward plays his final game in a Blackhawks’ uniform.

Davidson noted in a statement on Thursday that team had multiple conversations with Toews over the season and that they’ve informed him they won’t be re-signing him. And, considering Toews has not officially closed the door on his NHL career, should he choose to return for another season, it will be with another franchise.

Tonight will be Jonathan Toews’ last game as a Blackhawk❤️ pic.twitter.com/di4fTbr3g6 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 13, 2023

Thursday’s contest against the Philadelphia Flyers will be the end of an era in Chicago. It will be Toews’ 1,204th NHL game, all with the Blackhawks. He won three Stanley Cups, one Selke, one Conn Smythe, one Messier Leadership Award, and was a four-time All-Star. Patrick Kane said of the longtime Blackhawks captain: “He’s a legend. I mean, he turned that franchise around. It’s pretty impressive what he’s done with his career, but just for that city … Great with the fans, great with the people. He was a guy that led our team so he’s a legend.”

For the Blackhawks, this won’t sit well with some fans, but it is time to move on. With questions surrounding Toews’ health and with the club clearly rebuilding, there’s little reason to keep Toews on the roster. If he can find a spot with a contender on a cheap contract, his better bet would be to see if he can’t make one final run with a team that can find a use for him in a specific role. Davidson did say, “I think the city of Chicago will be forever indebted to (Jonathan Toews) for the amazing ride that he took us on.” He called him a Blackhawk forever, no matter where else the forward ends up playing.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports, “The plan is for Toews to take some time after the season and see how he feels, etc. If a Cup contender comes calling July 1, does that interest him? Or does he pack it in after a terrific career. TBD.”

