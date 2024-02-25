Analyzing 4 Calgary Flames Mock 2024 NHL Deadline Trades

With the continuous speculation and rumors swirling around the Calgary Flames, mock trades have become a way for fans to express differing opinions and creativity on team transactions with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline around the corner. So why not present some of these opinions for analysis?

In this article, we thought it would be fun to showcase some mock trades involving the Flames courtesy of Capfriendly.com’s Armchair GM platform. In this analysis, we’ll explore four hypothetical trades involving the Flames, assessing the likelihood of executing these moves and examining the realistic outcomes each team would receive in these deals. We’ll also be grading the moves on how much they make sense for both teams involved.

** Editor’s Note: This article was written in tandem by both NHL Trade Talk contributors Gurpal Singh and Cody Misyk.

Let’s get started!

Cody: The New Jersey Devils Attempt to Fix Their Goaltending Woes

Devils receive: Jacob Markstrom ($1,500,000 retained).

Flames receive: Alexander Holtz, Vitek Vanecek, Devils 2024 1st round pick, Devils 2025 3rd round pick.

Jacob Markstrom and the Devils have been the subject of heavy trade rumors

One of the biggest questions looming over the Calgary Flames as the deadline approaches is whether or not they will be moving goaltender Jacob Markstrom. He has had an unreal season and is arguably the best goalie on the market. One of the teams rumored to be in on Markstrom is the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils could move plenty of young talent to improve the team. The Flames are looking to add young players and prospects, so this does seem like a potential deal. This is a trade example from CapFriendly Armchair GM.

Good Deal for Both the Flames and the Devils

A trade like this example could benefit both sides. The Flames get Alexander Holtz, Vitek Vanecek, a first-round pick, and a third-round pick. While the New Jersey Devils get Markstrom with $1.5 million of retained salary. The additional details in the trade fairly explain how this trade would work. Holtz and the first-round pick are the main targets for the Flames, while Vanecek is a goalie swap. To acknowledge the fact that salary retention is included in the deal, they throw in the third-round pick.

Overall, this trade seems to help both teams acquire what they need most. The only potential question mark about this trade is Vanecek. It makes sense for the goalie swap, but do the Flames need another goalie? They still would have Dan Vladar and young prospect Dustin Wolf. With that in mind, the Flames get a grade of B on this trade. Meanwhile, the Devils get a grade of A+. The Flames get a scoring young forward and a couple of picks, and the Devils get an amazing goalie with a retained salary.

Gurpal: Hanifin Heads Back to the States

Lightning receive: Noah Hanifin

Flames receive: Haydn Fleury, Niko Huuhtanen, Lightning 2026 1st round pick, Lightning 2025 2nd round pick

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been connected to D Noah Hanifin

With the various speculation and interest surrounding defenseman Noah Hanifin, the Tampa Bay Lightning have been one of many teams that have expressed interest in the Boston native.

With defender Mikhail Sergachev likely being out long-term due to injury, the Lightning have expressed interest in Hanifin to fill the hole Sergachev’s absence leaves behind. Hanifin has also expressed interest in signing his next contract with a U.S.-based NHL market. Acquiring Hanifin makes sense for the Lightning to add insurance to their blueline for a playoff push. Tampa likely accepts this deal.

Is This Really the Best Option for the Flames?

However for the Flames, opinions most likely change. The Flames have made it clear that they will only agree to a deal if they believe the assets coming back provide the most value for the assets being given up. With this deal, Calgary likely does not accept.

The Flames receive two players in Hayden Fleury and prospect Niko Huuhtanen as well as two draft picks. Fleury is a 27-year-old defender who has been quite the journeyman in his NHL career and hasn’t exactly been able to solidify a spot on an NHL roster long-term. He’s also dealt with injuries that have been keeping him out of the lineup as he’s only played 17 games for the Lightning this season and five games for the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL. Would Conroy be interested in a 27-year-old defender that’s a project? It’s unlikely.

Huuhtanen is a 20-year Finnish forward currently playing for the Mikkelin Jukurit organization in the Liiga ice hockey league. He was drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has been playing in Finland since. He’s an intriguing prospect and could turn into something, but it’s never a guarantee. The Flames would probably prefer a more blue-chip prospect for an asset as valuable as Hanifin. 19-year-old college forward Isaac Howard probably would interest them more, but it’s unlikely Tampa parts ways with him.

The Flames do get a first-round pick and a second-round pick in this deal. However, the first-round pick is in 2026 and it’s unlikely Conroy would entertain the idea of giving up a premium asset for a first-round draft pick that’s still two years away from being utilized

If both teams did this deal, the Lightning would receive an A grade while the Flames would receive a C- grade.

Cody: Toronto Targets Another Flames Blueliner

Maple Leafs receive: Rasmus Andersson

Flames receive: Roni Hirvonen, David Kampf, Timothy Liljegren, 2024 1st round pick

Rasmus Andersson has apparantly been gaining interest ahead of the Trade Deadline

If the Flames are selling at the deadline, they may as well look at moving any potential players. Rasmus Andersson is an interesting trade piece to think about. He only has two more years on his contract after this year, but he is currently in his prime. The defenseman could make sense for a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are looking to buy at the trade deadline. This is another trade example from CapFriendly Armchair GM. It has been edited as the original trade was too unrealistic. The original trade included a second and third-round pick going to the Calgary Flames as well.

This trade is one that both teams benefit from. The Toronto Maple Leafs get Rasmus Andersson who is a great top-four defenseman with a fantastic contract value-wise. The Flames get prospect Roni Hirvonen, forward David Kampf, and defenseman Timothy Liljegren. They also acquire a first-round pick in the upcoming draft. This trade makes sense for the Leafs as it bolsters their defensive core and the Flames get more young players.

David Kampf is mostly a cap dump, while Hirvonen and Liljegren would get a great opportunity in Calgary. The Toronto Maple Leafs get a trade grade of B. The Calgary Flames get a trade grade of B-.

Gurpal: Chris Tanev Travels Three Hours North

Oilers receive: Chris Tanev

Flames receive: Oilers 2024 first-round pick

A simple deal between provincial rivals. The Oilers acquire veteran defenseman Chris Tanev and in exchange, the Flames get another first-round pick for the 2024 draft.

Chris Tanev Oilers trade talk

The Flames instantly accept this deal as they want to aim to receive a first for Tanev, which is why we haven’t seen a deal involving him yet. Conroy has demonstrated his fearlessness in dealing with divisional rivals by making two deals already with Vancouver, showing that the more draft capital, the better. While it might be difficult for Flames fans to accept seeing Tanev in an Oilers uniform, this deal undeniably maximizes Tanev’s value.

For this deal to work for Edmonton however, the Flames would need to retain at least 50% of Tanev’s 4.5 million dollar cap hit as the Oilers only have about 2.4 million dollars of cap space. Assuming the Oilers make other moves to free up the cap space to take on Tanev, this move would help them a lot.

An Ideal Fit for the Oilers

During playoff time, the Oilers have also struggled with goaltending and defense. Acquiring a shutdown defenseman like Tanev increases the depth of that blue line which is always a plus. Tanev demonstrates defensive responsibility and possesses a right shot, a trait that defensemen are always in high demand for. Some may argue that a first-round pick is a steep price to pay for Tanev, but the Oilers want to win, and going all in to address weaknesses on the team is a step in the right direction. We’ve seen the Oilers address their blue-line concerns in the past with the Mattias Ekholm trade, and bringing in Tanev would be a welcome addition for a contender like the Oilers.

I like this deal for Edmonton and I believe it’s a deal that could be realistic for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. The Flames also get a major asset for the future. If this deal were to happen, the Oilers get an A grade while the Flames get an A+.

