Alex Ovechkin Faces Lengthy Absence Due to Fibula Fracture

The Washington Capitals have confirmed that captain Alex Ovechkin will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a fracture to his left fibula during Monday night’s game against the Utah Hockey Club. The injury occurred following a knee-on-knee collision, marking what is likely to become the longest injury-related layoff of Ovechkin’s illustrious NHL career.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin underwent further evaluation with team doctors. It was confirmed that Ovechkin has a fracture to his left fibula and is anticipated to miss 4-6 weeks. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 21, 2024

Ovechkin, who underwent further evaluation with team doctors in Washington, has been one of the league’s top performers this season. His 15 goals through 18 games not only paced the rest of the NHL in terms of goal-scoring but also kept him on track in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record. It’s a given now that he won’t break Gretzky’s record faster than the “Great One” even though he might still set the record eventually.

The injury comes at an especially challenging time for the Capitals, who are vying for playoff positioning in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

Capitals PR initially listed Ovechkin as “week-to-week” pending further evaluation, but the confirmation of the fibula fracture now solidifies a recovery timeline that could sideline the superstar until late December or early January.

Will Ovechkin Catch Gretzky This Season?

This setback is significant for both Ovechkin and the Capitals. For the 39-year-old forward, each game missed represents a delay in his historic chase of Gretzky’s goal-scoring record. And, it’s not just time missed, but how long it will take for the dynamic star to get up to speed when he returns.

For Washington, losing their captain and offensive leader will test the team’s depth.

Alex Ovechkin is out 4-6 weeks with a fractured fibula

Ovechkin’s blazing start to the season had been one of a few bright spots for a Capitals team that is rebounding this season over a problematic 2023-24 campaign. His absence will hopefully not have a domino effect on other players.

Where they find their scoring will be an intriguing storyline to watch. The team called up Ivan Miroshnichenko just prior to announcing the Ovechkin news.

