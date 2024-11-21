Alex Ovechkin Faces Lengthy Absence Due to Fibula Fracture

The Washington Capitals have confirmed that captain Alex Ovechkin will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a fracture to his left fibula during Monday night’s game against the Utah Hockey Club. The injury occurred following a knee-on-knee collision, marking what is likely to become the longest injury-related layoff of Ovechkin’s illustrious NHL career.
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin underwent further evaluation with team doctors. It was confirmed that Ovechkin has a fracture to his left fibula and is anticipated to miss 4-6 weeks.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 21, 2024
Ovechkin, who underwent further evaluation with team doctors in Washington, has been one of the league’s top performers this season. His 15 goals through 18 games not only paced the rest of the NHL in terms of goal-scoring but also kept him on track in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goals record. It’s a given now that he won’t break Gretzky’s record faster than the “Great One” even though he might still set the record eventually.
The injury comes at an especially challenging time for the Capitals, who are vying for playoff positioning in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.
Capitals PR initially listed Ovechkin as “week-to-week” pending further evaluation, but the confirmation of the fibula fracture now solidifies a recovery timeline that could sideline the superstar until late December or early January.
Will Ovechkin Catch Gretzky This Season?
This setback is significant for both Ovechkin and the Capitals. For the 39-year-old forward, each game missed represents a delay in his historic chase of Gretzky’s goal-scoring record. And, it’s not just time missed, but how long it will take for the dynamic star to get up to speed when he returns.
For Washington, losing their captain and offensive leader will test the team’s depth.
Ovechkin’s blazing start to the season had been one of a few bright spots for a Capitals team that is rebounding this season over a problematic 2023-24 campaign. His absence will hopefully not have a domino effect on other players.
Where they find their scoring will be an intriguing storyline to watch. The team called up Ivan Miroshnichenko just prior to announcing the Ovechkin news.
Next: Ivan Miroshnichenko Called Up to the Capitals
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Was Signing Elias Lindholm a Mistake by the Bruins?
Elias Lindholm has had a rough start with the Boston Bruins. Will he turn...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
The Future for the Maple Leafs and Rising Star Fraser Minten
Fraser Minten started the season off slowly with an injury. However, after one Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Injury Update on Hyman: Oilers Also Without Arvidsson and Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers will be without three key players on Thursday night as Darnell...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 7 hours ago
Hurricanes Goalie Trade Options with Frederik Andersen Injured
With Frederik Andersen out due to injury, what are the options for the Carolina...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Maple Leafs Shut Out Golden Knights 3-0
Last night the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3–0. What were...
-
Boston Bruins/ 8 hours ago
Bruins Might Attempt to Trigger Team with a Trade [Report]
The Boston Bruins will give coach Joe Sacco time to turn things around, but...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 8 hours ago
Jonathan Toews Offers Health Update After Years Away from NHL
Jonathan Toews provides his health update after years away from the NHL. What's next...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Insider Hints Oilers To Pull Off Unexpected, Off-The-Radar Trade
One trusted NHL insider — at least when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Dustin Wolf Is Emerging as a Goalie Star for the Flames
The Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is emerging as a star. Can Wolf's play...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Montgomery’s Big Contract Gamble Failed Before Firing
Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney revealed today that he talked about a contract extension...