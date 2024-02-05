A Deep Dive into the Philadelphia Flyers Promising Prospects

The Philadelphia Flyers prospect pool varies from the potential of generational talent in Matvei Michkov, all the way to the seventh round where hidden gems such as Massimo Rizzo had been drafted. Regardless of the draft position, the Flyers’ prospects all have one thing in common: the ambition and determination to succeed and become a Philadelphia Flyer. This article cuts through the hype to highlight the raw talent, unrelenting determination, and strategic mindset of some of the top players that could reshape the team’s future.

There’s a reason the Flyers aren’t entirely sure what to do at the deadline this season. Their prospect pool is strong and giving up players in trades they see having a bright future won’t be easy.

Top Prospect Matvei Michkov

Selected at Pick 7 in the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov is truly a one-of-a-kind generational athlete. From his unrelenting wrist shot to his efficient and creative playmaking, Michkov is a rare breed of winger who embodies consistent production from all aspects of the game. Not only does Michkov have elite skills, but he also utilizes his 5’10 147lb build to his advantage. He showcases his elusiveness every game and often abuses his speed to blow by the opposing defenders.

Matvei Michkov Flyers prospect

The 19-year-old Russian is a lethal threat and without a doubt, a generational talent that could lead the Flyers to a multitude of playoff successes. It is just a matter of waiting for him to be eligible, which will be in 2026.

An AHL All-Star for the Phantoms

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Flyers AHL (American Hockey League) affiliate is the home to the Flyers’ 46th draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Samu Toumaala. In just 43 games this season with the Phantoms, has registered an impressive 13 goals and 22 assists, totaling 35 points.

His impact on the ice has gained him the honor of being named a first-time AHL All-Star. With astonishing speed and a wicked wrist shot, Toumaala can make an impact in the crunch time when it is needed most. The Finnish 21-year-old has an impressive knowledge of the game, and without a doubt can be an impactful factor to the Flyers’ top six forwards in the near future.

With the 95th pick in the 3rd round of the 2023 NHL draft, the Philadelphia Flyers took a chance on the pick. They believe it will pay off.

Barkey and Bonk are Dominating the OHL

With the 95th pick in the 3rd round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Flyers selected the 5’9 154lb Canadian winger from the London Knights, Denver Barkey. Barkey is having a historical season, registering 26 goals, and 45 assists, for a total of 71 points in only 45 games played. Barkey sits third in the OHL point leader standings as of 2/5/24. He has impressive decision-making and playmaking skills, and he knows how to create space for himself and his teammates.

Similarly, Barkey’s teammate, Oliver Bonk, has an impressive IQ showcased every time he steps on the ice.

The 19-year-old Bonk is a 6’2 179lb defenseman who is the definition of a lockdown defensive-defenseman. Bonk knows when to catch up and read offensive turnovers, as well as forcing the opposing team to dump the puck, to which he steals the puck on the back wall. Bonk is great at reading backdoor plays and is not afraid to take a puck to the body to block a shot on goal. Both Barkey and Bonk are dominating in their respective roles in the OHL, and if this were to translate to the NHL, they would certainly become stars for the Flyers.

Next Article: Philadelphia Flyers at the Crossroads of Selling or Buying