3 Teams to Ramp Up Zadorov Trade Talks in Coming Days

According to ESPN analyst and hockey insider Kevin Weekes, expect there to be some movement, or at least a lot of chatter, about a Nikita Zadorov trade in the coming days. He tweeted over the weekend, “I’m told the New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the clubs expressing interest in Flames defenseman [Nikita] Zadorov. He adds, “…the expectation is that discussions could ramp up when #LeafsForever return from the NHL Global Series in Sweden.”
The Stars are an intriguing choice because they already boast a fairly deep blue line that has size and grit. He would make that defense corps playoff heavy and among the more physical groups in the NHL.
The Devils were mentioned early and often when news of Zadorov’s trade request became public knowledge. The New Jersey Devils are in clear need of defensive assistance. With each day, their ability to make a move improves, thanks to the continuous increase in available cap space. Currently the Devils boast around $1.3 in current cap space.
Flames In No Rush, But Deal Might Be Close
It is being a reported that the Flames are not in a rush to trade Zadorov (or any of their pending UFAs), but he’s attracted interest and it will be good business for the Flames to make the deal when the demand for his services are highest. If multiple teams are making plays to land him, Calgary should be able to fetch a decent pick out of the deal, maybe more if they are willing to retain salary in any trade.
