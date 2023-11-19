William Nylander Lights Up Stockholm as Leafs Win in Overtime

In a dazzling display of skill and hometown fireworks — that will only continue to demonstrate he’s about to make a lot of money — William Nylander secured the Toronto Maple Leafs’ second consecutive victory in Sweden with a breathtaking overtime winner against the Minnesota Wild. “It’s been a blast, I love being here,” Nylander exclaimed after the game, clearly reveling in the electric atmosphere of his homecoming.

He not only delighted his local fans in Stockholm but left his father Michael nearly speechless in the crowd as he took the outside route on the Wild defenseman to tuck it past Fleury for the OT. “Are you f—king kidding me?!” his father cheered. With an impressive five points in his last two games, the Swedish forward has been the driving force behind the Leafs’ success on the international stage. His overtime winner, an end-to-end masterpiece, punctuated his Swedish adventure with an exclamation mark, leaving fans in awe.

Nylander Is On Fire And He’s Going to Be Handsomely Rewarded

The victory in Sweden extends Nylander’s remarkable streak to 17 straight games with a point, solidifying his position as the NHL’s second-highest scorer. As the league takes notice of his exceptional performance, the looming offseason promises to be a lucrative one for Nylander. “Nylander needs to get paid this off-season,” one commentator remarked, emphasizing the inevitability of a substantial contract for the standout player.

William Nylander overtime hero Wild

Whether it’s with the Toronto Maple Leafs or another team, Nylander’s outstanding contributions this season make it clear that he’s destined for a significant payday. The trip to Sweden not only showcased Nylander’s on-ice brilliance but also served as a stage for unforgettable moments, including Jim’s game-winning score in Game 2, capping off a truly memorable international experience for the Leafs.

