Oilers Look to Jack Campbell in Game 4… What About Game 5?

When the Edmonton Oilers came out for the second period in Sunday’s Game 4 versus the Los Angeles Kings, it was Jack Campbell in net, not Stuart Skinner. Skinner had allowed three goals on 11 shots, and while none of them were really his fault, head coach Jay Woodcroft felt the team needed a spark. Looking for any jolt that would motivate a miraculous comeback, Campbell was the guy as the Oilers scored three in the second, then tied it again in the third and eventually won in overtime.
The question in Edmonton over the next 24 hours will now be, who gets the starting job in Game 5? As the Oilers head back home with home-ice advantage in what is now a best-of-three series, choosing the right goaltender is of extreme importance.
With the series now tied 2-2, the good news is that this isn’t an elimination game. If the Oilers make the wrong call here, they aren’t out of it. Woodcroft will have the flexibility of choosing the hot hand or going with the steady starter, and if he’s wrong, the Oilers still have two more chances to win games that would mean also winning the series. That doesn’t mean it’s an easy decision. Both goaltenders warrant consideration.
When Campbell gets hot, the numbers are there to show he’s a solid goaltender that plays well enough to win multiple games in a row. While he’s been anything but steady for Edmonton since his arrival, there was a run of nine games mid-season where Campbell was the guy and he looked to be the kind of goaltender the Oilers were hoping they’d signed in free agency. If that’s the Campbell that shows up in Game 5 and any others after it, the Oilers are in good shape. If he doesn’t that could be it for him in this season’s playoffs.
What About Stuart Skinner?
Skinner has been the reliable, steady hand. As a rookie, he should be in the Calder Trophy conversation and his numbers haven’t waivered throughout the season. He’s not been other-worldly, but he’s been solid and that’s all the Oilers’ highly-potent offense really needed. Skinner finished the season on an incredible tear while he was their netminder of record. Going back to Skinner makes a lot of sense considering he’s more reliable and has already proven through three playoff games he can perform well enough that the Oilers have a chance to win.
From March 1st on, Skinner had the best record in the NHL amongst starting goaltenders: 14-1-1, 2.43 GAA, .920 SVP. Why would you deviate away from that if you’re the Oilers? Two strong periods from Campbell shouldn’t overrule an entirely solid campaign from your future No. 1 backstop.
Next: Key Points in the Heated Series Between Maple Leafs and Lightning
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Look to Jack Campbell in Game 4… What About Game 5?
Jack Campbell may have saved the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Should they call...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
McDavid On Lack of Playoff Scoring: “I Couldn’t Care Less About Points”
Connor McDavid was asked about a lack of scoring so far in the series...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 4 days ago
Hurricanes’ Teräväinen Injury Will Test Team’s Postseason Resolve
The Carolina Hurricanes will miss forward Teuvo Teräväinen for the remainder of Round 1...
-
Alex DeBrincat Future With Senators Remains in Limbo
With conflicting reports about Alex DeBrincat's plans of signing a contract extension with the...
-
Canucks No Longer Considering Thatcher Demko Trade
The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly not looking to trade Thatcher Demko, despite rumors earlier...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 week ago
Key Flames Players Non-Committal to Staying As Contracts Close
Neither Elias Lindholm or Mikael Backlund would offer much in the way of reassurance...
-
Laviolette Leaving Capitals, Will Test NHL Coaching Free Agency
Peter Laviolette has informed the Washington Capitals he won't be returning to the team...
-
Pittsburgh Penguins Clean House: Fire Hextall, Burke, Pryor
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced the firing of President Brian Burke, GM Ron Hextall,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 weeks ago
Win or Lose, Krejci & Bergeron Likely Return to Bruins Next Year
The Boston Bruins have a great shot to win the Stanley Cup this season....
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Toews Saying Goodbye to Blackhawks, But Not the NHL… Yet
Jonathan Toews is saying goodbye to the Blackhawks, but it doesn't sound like he's...
Pingback: Insider Discloses Real Reason Dubois Bailed on Blue Jackets