Utah Releases Designs For Year One Jerseys

The NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club, has released its jersey designs for its inaugural season. The Smith Entertainment Group has also finalized all transactions, meaning that Utah is now officially ready to be a part of the league.
Utah has chosen three colors for its year one jerseys. The colors are “Rock Black”, “Salt White” and “Mountain Blue.” The team will wear black jerseys at home, while their road jerseys consist of white and blue. Both jerseys have “Utah” displayed on the front in a diagonal format. The team also has four logos with the main one consisting of the words “Utah Hockey Club” written inside a blue circle.
With a temporary brand being set, the team is still in the process of choosing a permanent name for themselves. After a name is chosen, the process of creating a logo, mascot, and permanent jersey designs will take place. The finalists for a team name include the Yeti, Mammoth, Blizzard, Venom, Outlaws, and Utah Hockey Club. The branding for the team will be ready to go in time for the 2025-2026 season.
Fans are anxious to see how the branding process turns out and there’s a good chance that these colors are implemented into the permanent designs. While it’s unfortunate that the team wasn’t able to finish the branding for this season, it’s a process that needs time and attention to detail. As for the name, many suggest that “Yeti” is the frontrunner with “Mammoth” and “Outlaws” also being popular options. Voting is expected to end by June 20th.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also gave a warm welcome to Utah in the statement below
“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League. Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the club continues it’s exciting march towards puck drop in October.”
Next: 4 Trade Destinations For Flames’ Jacob Markstrom
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Utah Releases Designs For Year One Jerseys
The jerseys will be worn by the team only for next season. Utah is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Connor Brown Finding Game for Oilers, Key to Game 4 Win
Edmonton Oilers' forward Connor Brown is finding his game at just the right time...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Assistant Coach Guy Boucher Leaving Maple Leafs
Guy Boucher was hired in 2023 by the Maple Leafs. The organization confirmed he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Oilers Beat Panthers 8-1 in Game 4, Avoid Stanley Cup Elimination
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
The High Price of Disappointment: Nurse’s Playoff Stats Fall Short
Edmonton Oilers Defenseman Darnell Nurse has had a disappointing playoffs so far, many fans...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
4 Trade Destinations For Flames’ Jacob Markstrom
Jacob Markstrom is expected to gain lots of interest from around the league. What...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Fans React to Oilers’ Top Stars Going Silent in Stanley Cup Final
Fans react to the Edmonton Oilers' top guys who haven't scored a goal in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Win Game 3 Over Oilers, One Win From Stanley Cup
The Florida Panthers took Game 3 versus the Edmonton Oilers and are one win...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
The Oilers Can Still Spark Stalled Offense in Stanley Cup Finals
The offensive powerhouse that is the Edmonton Oilers has seemingly stopped. What's slowing them...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Armstrong Extended, Alex Steen Will Be GM for Blues In 2026
The St. Louis Blues will promote Alex Steen to GM and Bill Armstrong has...