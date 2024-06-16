Utah Releases Designs For Year One Jerseys

The NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club, has released its jersey designs for its inaugural season. The Smith Entertainment Group has also finalized all transactions, meaning that Utah is now officially ready to be a part of the league.

Our 2024-25 season jerseys ????



Inspired by our love for Utah and our passion for hockey.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/S7j4mfmejL — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

Utah has chosen three colors for its year one jerseys. The colors are “Rock Black”, “Salt White” and “Mountain Blue.” The team will wear black jerseys at home, while their road jerseys consist of white and blue. Both jerseys have “Utah” displayed on the front in a diagonal format. The team also has four logos with the main one consisting of the words “Utah Hockey Club” written inside a blue circle.

With a temporary brand being set, the team is still in the process of choosing a permanent name for themselves. After a name is chosen, the process of creating a logo, mascot, and permanent jersey designs will take place. The finalists for a team name include the Yeti, Mammoth, Blizzard, Venom, Outlaws, and Utah Hockey Club. The branding for the team will be ready to go in time for the 2025-2026 season.

Fans are anxious to see how the branding process turns out and there’s a good chance that these colors are implemented into the permanent designs. While it’s unfortunate that the team wasn’t able to finish the branding for this season, it’s a process that needs time and attention to detail. As for the name, many suggest that “Yeti” is the frontrunner with “Mammoth” and “Outlaws” also being popular options. Voting is expected to end by June 20th.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also gave a warm welcome to Utah in the statement below

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League. Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the club continues it’s exciting march towards puck drop in October.”

Next: 4 Trade Destinations For Flames’ Jacob Markstrom