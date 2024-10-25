The Toronto Maple Leafs’ season has swung dramatically in just two games. Suddenly, fans are questioning the team’s consistency after back-to-back poor games. The Maple Leafs seemed poised for a strong run after an impressive win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, they fell flat with a lackluster 6-2 loss to an undermanned Columbus Blue Jackets. This was followed by a deflating 5-1 defeat at home to the St. Louis Blues.

Berube’s frustrations were evident in the game on Thursday as he snapped at his top line, and then called the team’s game “cute”.

Berube giving it to the Leafs first line ???? pic.twitter.com/83qWZhic3t — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 25, 2024

Are the Blues dominant, or are the Maple Leafs struggling more than anyone anticipated? Some reactions on social media after the game joked that this isn’t the Blues Berube is coaching. These Toronto Maple Leafs have a history of reverting back to a skilled game that doesn’t always work against heavier teams. Some fans are already wondering how long it will take for the Leafs’ stars to start tuning him out.

St. Louis Is Outperforming Analysts’ Expectations

The Blues entered the season as a middle-tier team. However, they showed their depth against Toronto, even without center Robert Thomas. Jordan Binnington stood on his head with an outstanding 40-save performance, while Dylan Holloway’s two goals highlighted the team’s dynamic forward depth. The Blues also capitalized on power plays. The Maple Leafs had three chances and scored on zero of them.

St. Louis’s solid goaltending, quick transitions, and aggressive net play contrasted with the Maple Leafs’ lack of response. Once again, Auston Matthews (the new captain) and Craig Berube (the new coach) were left to face the media’s music. They struggled to remember the lyrics.

The Maple Leafs’ Inconsistent Play Is Haunting Them

Toronto’s back-to-back losses signal deeper issues. After a promising start, where did this physically dominating team disappear? Joseph Woll, filling in for Anthony Stolarz, had some solid moments but was outshone by Binnington. As noted, Toronto’s power play was once again underwhelming. They were 0-for-3 on the night and now stand at a horrid 3-for-26 on the season.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored the team’s single goal. But overall, the Maple Leafs’ offense struggled to create high-quality chances. As coach Berube called it, they opted for “cute” plays rather than keeping it more straightforward. They simply didn’t attack.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs head into a crucial two-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the always-tough Boston Bruins. The team needs a reset to regain momentum. They need to ramp up their power play effectiveness, generate offensive pressure in the offensive zone, and play some solid defense.

For someone who was supposed to hold a team accountable, head coach Berube can’t seem to get the team to play the way it did when it was a solid and dominating squad. One game is a one-off. Two games are a trend.

It’s still early, but the question is haunting if the Maple Leafs can’t improve. Is this Toronto team just hitting a rough patch, or is there something fundamentally flawed in their game plan?

Related: The Maple Leafs Lost to an Undermanned Blue Jackets