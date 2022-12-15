Latest Trade Talk and Rumors Surrounding the Vancouver Canucks

Elliotte Friedman offered a bit of an update when it comes to a few items on the Vancouver Canucks’ to-do list. Speaking of both Bo Horvat and other things the club is trying to accomplish, Friedman spent a bit of time focused on Vancouver during his latest 32 Thoughts column.
Status of Bo Horvat’s Impending Trade
Friedman noted that negotiations were never close between Bo Horvat and the team. They wanted him around the number Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signed for in Edmonton ($5.125 million per season) and that’s actually lower than what he’s making now.
He adds:
As Labour Day approached, Vancouver pivoted to [J.T.] Miller — reigniting talks and completing a contract out of nowhere. Because of what happened with Miller, I’m loathe to declare this over. It sounds like they’ve offered Horvat both seven- and eight-year deals, but multiple sources indicate the chasm is wide and bridging it “will be difficult.”
He notes that Vancouver could take one more run at trying to sign Horvat, but they’re looking to get a return that would come from moving a premium rental.
Canucks Want to Clear Cap Room
Friedman also noted, “They’re determined to create cap room.” Obviously, moving Horvat would accomplish that in some regard, but the NHL insider seems to hint the club wants to move more than just Horvat’s money out. That could include Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Connor Garland.
The trick here is not giving up sweeteners to do so and Friedman says the Canucks are trying to avoid moving any of their first-rounders in deals. He says they’d also like to get back a second-round pick after sending theirs to Chicago in the Jason Dickinson-Riley Stillman deal.
Canucks Ready to Sign Pettersson?
He also adds, “Elias Pettersson can be extended this summer, and even though he isn’t a UFA until July 2025, it’s already on their radar.”
Next: Four Takeaways from Senators’ 3-2 Win Over the Canadiens
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 mins ago
Would You Trade Oilers’ Top Four for the Maple Leafs’ Top Four?
Who has the better top four on offense: the Edmonton Oilers led by McDavid...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Bettman’s News on Salary Cap Changes Trade Plans For Teams
Gary Bettman prepared teams today when he said the salary cap may not jump...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Would Turn Down Puljujarvi-for-Karlsson Trade [Report]
It is being reported that interest from the Oilers in Erik Karlsson is exaggerated...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Senators’ Chabot Smashes Stick Into Teammate’s Face On Bench
Thomas Chabot accidentally slashed Travis Hamonic across the face with his stick while the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Reportedly Kicking Trade Tires on Erik Karlsson
The Edmonton Oilers badly need a top-tier defenseman and one reports suggests they might...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 week ago
Nathan MacKinnon Expected to “Miss Some Time” For Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon is expected to "miss some time" for the Colorado Avalanche. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Looking to Add Missing Element to Their Lineup
The Edmonton Oilers might feel like they're missing an element from their lineup and...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
Loss of Ehlers Could Force Winnipeg Jets to NHL Trade Market
It's not clear what's ailing Nikolaj Ehlers or how long he'll be out for...
-
NHL News/ 4 weeks ago
Are the Senators Interested in Bringing Back Erik Karlsson?
Are the Ottawa Senators among the teams that might be showing an interest in...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 weeks ago
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
Mike Johnson of TSN notes that Vladimir Tarasenko might be a great fit for...
Pingback: Would You Trade Oilers' Top Four for the Maple Leafs' Top Four?