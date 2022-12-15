Latest Trade Talk and Rumors Surrounding the Vancouver Canucks

Elliotte Friedman offered a bit of an update when it comes to a few items on the Vancouver Canucks’ to-do list. Speaking of both Bo Horvat and other things the club is trying to accomplish, Friedman spent a bit of time focused on Vancouver during his latest 32 Thoughts column.

Status of Bo Horvat’s Impending Trade

Friedman noted that negotiations were never close between Bo Horvat and the team. They wanted him around the number Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signed for in Edmonton ($5.125 million per season) and that’s actually lower than what he’s making now.

He adds:

As Labour Day approached, Vancouver pivoted to [J.T.] Miller — reigniting talks and completing a contract out of nowhere. Because of what happened with Miller, I’m loathe to declare this over. It sounds like they’ve offered Horvat both seven- and eight-year deals, but multiple sources indicate the chasm is wide and bridging it “will be difficult.”

He notes that Vancouver could take one more run at trying to sign Horvat, but they’re looking to get a return that would come from moving a premium rental.

Canucks Want to Clear Cap Room

Friedman also noted, “They’re determined to create cap room.” Obviously, moving Horvat would accomplish that in some regard, but the NHL insider seems to hint the club wants to move more than just Horvat’s money out. That could include Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Connor Garland.

The trick here is not giving up sweeteners to do so and Friedman says the Canucks are trying to avoid moving any of their first-rounders in deals. He says they’d also like to get back a second-round pick after sending theirs to Chicago in the Jason Dickinson-Riley Stillman deal.

Canucks Ready to Sign Pettersson?

He also adds, “Elias Pettersson can be extended this summer, and even though he isn’t a UFA until July 2025, it’s already on their radar.”

