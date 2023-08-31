Torey Krug Mid-Season Trade of Out St. Louis Still Possible

In a recent article by Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the scribe made 10 bold predictions for the upcoming St. Louis Blues’ season. Among his predictions was the suggestion that a trade to move defenseman Torey Krug off of the roster is still very much a possibility, even though he squashed a trade to the Flyers and there hasn’t been much chatter surrounding Krug since that failed deal went public.

The rejection of an offseason trade offer that would have seen Krug moved to the Philadelphia Flyers became a real topic of conversation early this summer because it suggested the Blues were looking to shed his deal and chose him as the odd man out on a loaded blue line corps. He was signed to replace Alex Pietrangelo and given a no-move clause as part of his contract, but now that the Blues feel the need to shed money, Krug feels a bit like an unwanted man.

This has all cast doubt on his future with the organization and Rutherford believes if a trade doesn’t materialize prior to the season kickoff, the possibility of it occurring after the season concludes becomes more likely.

While pointing out that deals for players with term, no-move clauses, and higher salaries aren’t as likely to be traded during the year, Rutherford puts forth a scenario in which, should Krug remain with the Blues at the start of the season, a trade might not unfold until the following summer. He admits that Krug’s four-year term with an annual average value of $6.5 million is a stumbling block and that another team (a contender) would need to show interest. There’s no guarantee anything like that will happen before next year’s NHL Draft.

Could a Trade Happen During the Season?

That doesn’t mean a mid-season trade is out of the question. Rutherford boldly suggests that an in-season trade could transpire, provided Krug is open to waiving his no-trade clause. With the current discomfort and the team’s considerable payroll allocation to their blue line, Krug’s potential move gains traction. Rutherford highlights that if Krug can maintain his health and regain his prowess as a power-play quarterback, a trade might be in the cards even before the season concludes.

