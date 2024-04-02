Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 6-4 Win Over the Panthers

In last night’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, the Maple Leafs showcased their dominance for the first two periods of the game, taking a commanding 5-1 lead by the end of the second. However, the Panthers mounted a fierce comeback in the third period, scoring four goals and putting the Maple Leafs on their heels.

Despite the Panthers’ resurgence, the Maple Leafs held their lead. Auston Matthews sealed the win with his second goal of the game and 62nd of the season.

Nick Robertson significantly impacted Monday’s 6-4 victory over the Panthers by contributing a goal and an assist to the Maple Leafs’ win. His goal late in the first period beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway. It also demonstrated his offensive sense around the net. Additionally, Robertson showed defensive attention later in the game by breaking up a play inside the Florida blue line and setting up Matthew Knies’ goal.

Nick Robertson, Maple Leafs

Despite being a rookie, Robertson has shown flashes of his offensive abilities throughout the season. With two goals and three points in his last two games and 12 goals and 12 assists in 50 games this season, he’s maintained a solid pace. While he plays small minutes, those numbers project to a 20-goal, 40-point season over 82 games. Perhaps best of all, Robertson’s ability to stay healthy has been a positive part of his game. The question now is whether he might still find himself a healthy scratch when the postseason begins.

Takeaway Two: Matthew Knies Has Not Looked Out of Place This Season

Matthews Knies has shown he can contribute offensively even away from star linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. In last night’s game, he was the standout player on a line alongside Robertson and Pontus Holmberg. His ability was evident as he made a crucial play to set up Robertson’s breakaway goal. The pass was perfect. Later in the game, Knies drove to the net and scored himself, further underlining his offensive capabilities. He also demonstrated his willingness to stand up for his teammates, as he engaged Niko Mikkola after a questionable hit on Holmberg.

At just 21 years old, Knies seems to have seamlessly adjusted to the NHL in his rookie season. He’s shown consistency and confidence on the ice. In last night’s game, he scored a goal and added an assist. He now has put up points in four straight games. With 13 goals and 33 points in 72 games this season, he’s demonstrated he is a reliable middle-six player for the Maple Leafs.

Takeaway Three: Matthews Sets Career High with Two Goals

Auston Matthews once again demonstrated his scoring prowess in Monday’s game. His two goals set a new career high of 62 on the season. His 61st of the season came late in the opening period off a nice helper from T.J. Brodie. Matthews’ assist on Tyler Bertuzzi’s goal in the second period and his game-saving 62nd empty-netter were crucial to the team’s success. Despite taking three games to reach the 60-goal mark, he added to his single-season Maple Leafs record in just one game.

Auston Matthews, now with 62 goals

While empty-net goals might often be disregarded, Matthews’s shot into the empty net proved crucial in ensuring the win and preventing a potential comeback from the Panthers. His three-point game further highlighted his offense by bringing his season total to an impressive 98 points. With just a few games remaining in the season, Matthews appears poised to achieve his second 100-point season in his eight-year NHL career.

