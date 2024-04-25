In a frustrating and disappointing Game 3, the Toronto Maple Leafs surrendered an early lead and fell 4-2 to the Boston Bruins. They now trail the series 2-1. Ironically, it was the first time Toronto had scored first against the Bruins this season. However, in the end, they ultimately struggled to maintain their advantage, echoing issues seen in their earlier Game 1 playoff loss.

Three Key Takeaways & Reasons the Maple Leafs Lost to the Bruins

The three key takeaways from this game:

First, the Maple Leafs special teams struggled. Toronto’s power play woes continued, and they went 0- for-5 with the man advantage. They had tons of chances, but they failed to capitalize on any of them. Boston, on the other hand, scored on two of their three power-play chances. This included an empty-net goal after a late Toronto penalty. Goalie Jeremy Swayman was a standout player for the Bruins. He frustrated Toronto’s power play time after time with his key saves.

Auston Matthews could not score against the Bruins in Game 3.

Second, in the goalie battle, Swayman excelled for the Bruins. It wasn’t that the Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov played poorly; however, he encountered challenges and let in one poor goal. Trent Frederic‘s wrist shot beat him on the short side. For Toronto to beat Boston, Samsonov needs to match the performance of the Bruins’ netminders. He did not in Game 3.

Third, as much as everyone knows it, it is hard to stop what will become known as the Marchand Factor.” Brad Marchand‘s impact on the game was huge. He frustrated Max Domi, who once again retaliated. Marchand’s physical play crossed the line and should have been called penalties, but it was not. The result is that he got under Toronto’s skin effectively. Missed calls on Marchand and other instances of physical play not penalized by referees contributed to Boston’s success. Toronto knows better than to fall into the trap. Logically, they need to find a way to neutralize Marchand’s influence and focus on playing their game. They did not.

Time for the Maple Leafs to Regroup and Figure Out Marchand

The Maple Leafs have a chance to regroup with two days off before Game 4 on Saturday night. This break allows the team to reset and potentially integrate William Nylander back into the lineup if he’s healthy.

Additionally, there’s a good chance the team will adjust its defensive pairings. Look for veterans TJ Brodie and Mark Giordano to draw into the lineup. They have the experience and savviness to provide a needed boost in speed and puck-moving ability. Despite the setback, one win can shift the series momentum back in Toronto’s favor, especially with the potential advantage of road games ahead.

It is a mystery why Toronto cannot win at home. Perhaps it’s good that they are on the road against this Bruins team.

