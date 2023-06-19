Teams Seem to Think Connor Brown a Lock to Go to Oilers

According to Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts, numerous teams are intrigued by Connor Brown’s intentions regarding free agency and whether he is bound for the Edmonton Oilers. Friedman mentioned, “There is a significant curiosity among many teams about Connor Brown’s thought process, destination, and the likelihood of him joining Edmonton.”
Of course, nothing is guaranteed, but the fact that most clubs who might be looking at Brown think he’s destined to join Edmonton is a nice bit of business for the Oilers, who should be and probably are interested in the free-agent forward.
Darren Dreger noted on TSN Insider Trading that the Oilers are interested in acquiring Brett Pesce from the Carolina Hurricanes to shore up their defense, but need to navigate the challenge of creating salary cap space. They are also keen on adding a competitive and cost-effective forward like Connor Brown. Dreger speculates that players such as Cody Ceci, Warren Foegele, and Kailer Yamamoto could potentially be involved in trades to facilitate these moves.
To mitigate the risk, the Oilers have the option to structure Brown’s contract with a bonus-heavy approach, similar to that of an over-35 player. Because he missed more than 100 games but has played more than 400, he’s eligible for a uniquely beneficial contract. This arrangement would allow Brown to sign for a salary close to the league minimum, secure a prominent role on the right wing within a stacked offensive lineup, reunite with his former junior teammate Connor McDavid, and potentially earn substantial bonuses, thereby bolstering his value for the following summer.
What About Brown’s Health?
Any team that shows interest in the player will need to be cautious of Brown’s health, and doubts linger as to whether the Oilers should pursue the 29-year-old unrestricted free-agent right winger. Brown spent the majority of the previous season on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury occurred last October during a game against the Canucks, and his recovery period was estimated to be around 6-8 months.
