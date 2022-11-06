Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over Bruins

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, last night’s 2-1 victory was a great game. For the Boston Bruins, last night’s 2-1 loss was a bad game. For the hockey purist, who just loves good hockey, last night’s game had it all.
It was back-and-forth hockey, with great demonstrations of equal measures of skill and determination. And, really good goalie play to boot.
Frenetic. Fast-paced. And, exciting. What a good game!
Takeaway One: Good and Bad News for Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov stopped 13 of 14 shots during the game’s first two periods. In fact, the only shot he let in was a penalty shot by Brad Marchand, who now has 800 points in his career. But that penalty shot might have been Samsonov’s undoing. During the shot, as the camera showed, Samsonov’s leg got buckled underneath him.
At the time of the game, there was no word about what caused the injury. However, since then the penalty shot was pointed to as the event. Samsonov finished out the entire period before being replaced at the start of the third period.
Samsonov has been good this season. He now has a record of 5-2, with a goals-against-average of 2.30 and a save percentage of .920. The word is now that he won’t be able to play tomorrow, and he didn’t travel with the team to Carolina to play the Hurricanes.
Keith Petruzzelli was quickly signed to an NHL contract to serve as an immediate reinforcement.
Takeaway Two: Auston Matthews Is on a Roll
Auston Matthews looks like he’s back. Not only did he score two goals in the game – the first time he’s scored more than a single goal in one game this year – but he looked like he was taking charge of the game. He seemed more confident than he has, and it showed in his play.
Matthews was off to a slow start on the season, having scored just a single goal during his first seven games. However, he’s come on quickly over the past five games with five goals. Neither goal last night was a patented one-time. Instead, both were from the dirty areas of the ice – not more than a foot away from the goal line.
Although Matthews’ skill was responsible for the goals, he owes his set-up men a pat on the back. On the first goal, Micheadl Bunting was working hard behind the net and kicked the puck to Matthews for a quick shot that surprised the Bruins’ goalie Linus Ullmark.
On the second goal, Matthews described the play well when he talked about William Nylander’s speed, which was directly responsible for his goal. As Matthews put it, “He (Nylander) just kind of went for a walk there. Put it right on a tee for me.”
The second goal came just over halfway through the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Neither team scored in a frantic third period.
Takeaway Three: Erik Kallgren Holds the Bruins Off the Board
There are a number of other takeaways from this game. Nylander had a strong game. Denis Malgin played well at both ends of the ice and almost scored. And, Mitch Marner might have been the most obvious choice to note here.
That said, it struck me that young goalie Erik Kallgren, who came in as relief to Samsonov, is worthy of mention. He really held the door shut. He was also, from my perspective, a point for the rest of his teammates to rally around. They played well for the win, and he was the beneficiary of that solid play.
Kallgren came into the third period cold and stopped all seven shots he faced. The fact that is was only seven shots, and not 20, says much about how committed his teammates were to playing well.
Kallgren will start on Sunday in Carolina. However, with Matt Murray, Joseph Woll, and now Samsonov out, it’s going to be the kids-in-the-net time for the Maple Leafs. We’ll see if this can be a rallying point for the team.
On the season, Kallgren has not yet registered a single win. His record is 0-1-2. But, he’ll be the starter going forward. It will be interesting, but it could also be fun for fans.
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
November 6, 2022 at 2:46 am
JOHN TORTORELLA: AUGUST, 2020:
Toronto was GREAT!! We SUCKED!!
He should have same the same thing on NOVEMBER, 2, 2022!!
The FLYERS have a MORGAN that did NOT play.
The LEAFS have a MORGAN that DID play!
The FLYERS have a GOALIE that has a last name that starts with: SANS!
The LEAFS have a GOALIE that has a last name that starts with SAMS!!
TONIGHT: SAMS won ALTHOUGH he was BRUTAL on the FLYER’S second goal!!
The FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER SAMSONOVA could have stopped that shot!!
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
November 6, 2022 at 2:47 am
If any LEAF fans from NOVEMBER, 2000 until now watched the first game of the WORLD SERIES last night, they should be reminded about the 6-5 loss against ST. LOUIS in the month of that year!!
YEP!! The same situation: The PHILLIES were down 5-0 and came back to win 6-5 just like the BLUES did against TORONTO in NOVEMBER of 2000!
TIE DOMI’S HAT TRICK was obviously NOT celebrated!!
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
November 6, 2022 at 2:50 am
NAZEM KADRI played for TORONTO and COLORADO but now plats for CALGARY.
KADRI grew up in LONDON, ONTARIO.
It is the same place where I earned my usless MLIS degree at UWO.
My MAJOR problems with ADVANCED REFERENCE should have convinced me to quit the program altogether!!
It was not a TOTAL LOSS:
I did get a one year contract position at LEHMANN BOOKBINDING in KITCHENER, ONTARIO as a BOOK-COVER PROOF-READER EMBOSSER form OCTOBER, 1991- NOVEMBER 1992.
I remember that the LATE BILL LEHMANN was a hockey fan and was upset that his CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS were swept by PITTSBURGH in the STANLEY CUP FINALS!
He was much happier that the BLUE JAYS won the WORLD SERIES in OCTOBER!!
gcmgome
November 6, 2022 at 5:39 am
I wonder what the Leafs would have done for a goalie if Aube-Kubel had not been claimed on waivers earlier in the day? They were maxed out at 50 contracts until that point.
It will be interesting if Keith Petruzzelli gets into any NHL action. His improvement trajectory since turning pro just over a year ago has been impressive. When he first arrived on the scene he looked awkward in net. His adjustment to the pro game was slow at first but recently he has been stealing games for the Marlies. He’s been a huge part of their winning record.
It is a remarkable progression considering that last year at this time he was struggling in the ECHL.
Old Prof
November 6, 2022 at 9:00 pm
I’m looking forward to seeing him play –
Christopher Nowak BFA MLIS
November 6, 2022 at 6:01 pm
First things first:
PETER MCNAB: RIP.
I have been a MAPLE LEAF fan since 1970 and remember that name especially when the BRUINS played the LEAFS!!
The LEAFS would have had a shutout against the HURRICANES if KALGREN was smarter on the CANES only goal!!
I was surprised NOT to hear HURRICANE in the CAROLINA arena by the SCORPIONS!
It used to be their theme song!!
The LEAFS have ONE player that has a “K” in his last name and id pronounced “SH”
They have another that has a “J” in his last name and as pronounced as a “Y”!!!
I can’t think of any other NHL team that has even ONE player with this circumstance!!
I hope that LEAFS can keep it going against LAS VEGAS on TUESDAY!!
