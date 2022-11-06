Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win Over Bruins

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, last night’s 2-1 victory was a great game. For the Boston Bruins, last night’s 2-1 loss was a bad game. For the hockey purist, who just loves good hockey, last night’s game had it all.

It was back-and-forth hockey, with great demonstrations of equal measures of skill and determination. And, really good goalie play to boot.

Frenetic. Fast-paced. And, exciting. What a good game!

Takeaway One: Good and Bad News for Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov stopped 13 of 14 shots during the game’s first two periods. In fact, the only shot he let in was a penalty shot by Brad Marchand, who now has 800 points in his career. But that penalty shot might have been Samsonov’s undoing. During the shot, as the camera showed, Samsonov’s leg got buckled underneath him.

At the time of the game, there was no word about what caused the injury. However, since then the penalty shot was pointed to as the event. Samsonov finished out the entire period before being replaced at the start of the third period.

Samsonov has been good this season. He now has a record of 5-2, with a goals-against-average of 2.30 and a save percentage of .920. The word is now that he won’t be able to play tomorrow, and he didn’t travel with the team to Carolina to play the Hurricanes.

Keith Petruzzelli was quickly signed to an NHL contract to serve as an immediate reinforcement.

Takeaway Two: Auston Matthews Is on a Roll

Auston Matthews looks like he’s back. Not only did he score two goals in the game – the first time he’s scored more than a single goal in one game this year – but he looked like he was taking charge of the game. He seemed more confident than he has, and it showed in his play.

Matthews was off to a slow start on the season, having scored just a single goal during his first seven games. However, he’s come on quickly over the past five games with five goals. Neither goal last night was a patented one-time. Instead, both were from the dirty areas of the ice – not more than a foot away from the goal line.

Although Matthews’ skill was responsible for the goals, he owes his set-up men a pat on the back. On the first goal, Micheadl Bunting was working hard behind the net and kicked the puck to Matthews for a quick shot that surprised the Bruins’ goalie Linus Ullmark.

On the second goal, Matthews described the play well when he talked about William Nylander’s speed, which was directly responsible for his goal. As Matthews put it, “He (Nylander) just kind of went for a walk there. Put it right on a tee for me.”

The second goal came just over halfway through the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Neither team scored in a frantic third period.

Takeaway Three: Erik Kallgren Holds the Bruins Off the Board

There are a number of other takeaways from this game. Nylander had a strong game. Denis Malgin played well at both ends of the ice and almost scored. And, Mitch Marner might have been the most obvious choice to note here.

That said, it struck me that young goalie Erik Kallgren, who came in as relief to Samsonov, is worthy of mention. He really held the door shut. He was also, from my perspective, a point for the rest of his teammates to rally around. They played well for the win, and he was the beneficiary of that solid play.

Kallgren came into the third period cold and stopped all seven shots he faced. The fact that is was only seven shots, and not 20, says much about how committed his teammates were to playing well.

Kallgren will start on Sunday in Carolina. However, with Matt Murray, Joseph Woll, and now Samsonov out, it’s going to be the kids-in-the-net time for the Maple Leafs. We’ll see if this can be a rallying point for the team.

On the season, Kallgren has not yet registered a single win. His record is 0-1-2. But, he’ll be the starter going forward. It will be interesting, but it could also be fun for fans.

